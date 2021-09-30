Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 267 Venue: The SSE Arena, Wembley, London Date: Friday, 1 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 BST & weigh-in from 12:00 BST on Thursday 30 September

While most fighters are focused on being remembered as a great champion, Luke Trainer is determined to leave behind a different kind of legacy.

The light-heavyweight returns to action at Bellator 267, but spends most of his time away from the cage helping his parents foster vulnerable children.

"Winning a fight is great. It's awesome, MMA is my life but the fostering is my purpose," he said.

Trainer is preparing to move out of his family home for the first time and explained why fighting could never be top of his priority list.

"Fighting is amazing and I love it. I'm blessed to be able to do what I want for fun and for good money," he added.

"But if someone said to me you can only do one, I would scratch the fighting in a heartbeat and I go become a foster carer.

"My mum and dad have fostered since I was 12.

"It's taught me a lot about life in general, life outside my own nice, loving family."

Trainer takes on Yannick Bahati (9-5) on Friday in London and is eager to extend his undefeated run to 5-0.

Bahati is Trainer's toughest test to date and the Briton expects an "absolute war". "Yannick is a savage," he said. "I have nothing but respect for the guy, but it is a battle of who is the more savage."

Savage is not the word anyone would use to describe Trainer outside competition. His nickname is 'the Gent' and while Bellator is hoping for big things from Trainer in the cage, the fighter himself has very different expectations of how he wants his life to turn out.

"Dan came to us with his whole family four years ago," he said, speaking about his foster siblings.

"They were all shells of themselves. You look at them four years on, you see Dan, he is one of the most loving human beings you will ever meet.

"He's confident, he goes to college, he goes to the gym every single day. Fostering has made the biggest impact on me.

"To be able to help other human beings in this world, I think that should be everyone's purpose."

He added: "I've got aspirations when I grow up to open up a children's home, once I've done that I can die a peaceful man.

"Until I do that, no matter what belts or accolades I win in fighting, it's not important."