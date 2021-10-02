Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Hughes won his contest against Morgan Charrière on a majority verdict

Paul Hughes is the new Cage Warriors interim featherweight world champion after securing a majority decision victory over Morgan Charrière in an action-packed five-round contest.

After an even first round, Charrière dominated the second, before the momentum swung in favour of the Lavey man thereafter.

A visibly emotional Hughes was presented with the belt.

The win sets up a rematch with Jordan Vecenic for the undisputed title.

The County Derry man met current injured featherweight champion Vucenic in the cage after the fight.

Charrière appeared to be gaining the upper hand when he caught his opponent with a series of stinging right hands in the second.

Hughes responds

Hughes responded though, the 24-year-old landing a combination which rocked the Frenchman and had him on unsteady legs.

Hughes was able to take his opponent down and dominated the round after taking his opponents back.

The fight academy Ireland fighter looked close to submitting Charrière but the 25 year old was able to survive the round.

At the beginning of the fourth, Charrière's right eye was closing and Hughes was able to keep control by landing a number of eye-catching strikes.

Both men stood trading at the end of the fifth round to mark an exhilarating contest which went to the judges scorecards where the Northern Irish man secured a majority decision.