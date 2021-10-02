Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

McKee impressed in his first fight since losing his UFC contest against Alex Morono last November

Northern Ireland's Rhys McKee marked his return to the Cage Warriors roster with a dominant third-round stoppage victory over Aleksi Mantykivi.

The 26-year-old outclassed Finland's Mantykivi to improve his record with the England-based promotion to 4-0.

It was Ballymena native McKee's first fight since he parted ways with the UFC in January.

He faced an experienced opponent in Mantykivi, but controlled the York Hall contest from start to finish.

Mantykivi, 27, opened up the first round with some solid leg kicks before McKee slowed his opponent's offence with a series of punches and a strong takedown.

McKee - who lost his two UFC encounters to Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono - continued to assert his dominance in the second round as a beautiful combination saw Mantykivi rocked against the cage.

The Northern Irishman then took the fight to the floor, searching for a finish, throwing up a number of submission attempts and some impressive ground and pound.

Despite having assumed firm control of the bout, McKee stepped it up once again in the third, landing a succession of strikes on the feet to put his opponent on the back foot.

With just under two minutes remaining, McKee sensed an opportunity to finish the fight, producing one final combination before referee Rich Mitchell stepped in.