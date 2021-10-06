Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones became the first man to hold two Cage Warriors titles simultaneously since Conor McGregor when he stopped Adam Proctor in September 2020

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones will fight Brazilian Alan Patrick in a rematch in Las Vegas on 23 October.

They fought in June 2021, with Jones in firm control before the bout was ruled a no contest after an accidental eye poke in the second round.

The 26-year-old Blaenavon fighter will be looking to earn his first win in the UFC in his third fight.

Jones lost on his debut to Mike Davis by unanimous decision, which was his only career defeat to date.