Bellator 269 Venue: VTB Arena, Moscow, Russia Date: Saturday, 23 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 BST

Fedor Emelianenko is back fighting in Russia for the first time in five years in what could be his final bout.

Bellator has the MMA legend contracted for another fight but after a pro career spanning 21 years and 46 bouts, Emelianenko admitted this week his fight against Tim Johnson could be his last.

But Emelianenko also said he is yet to grow tired of fighting.

"MMA is the most joyful job that I could have," he said.

"I'm never tired of the press events, and actually consider them to be a necessity to the business of combat sports, so I have gotten used to them over the years.

"As far as fighting alongside my friends and family, I think this can be difficult. When my friends and family are fighting with me on the same card, it's important that I concentrate on my own fight and not get caught up in the rest."

'Fedor could have picked somebody much easier'

Many fans would have expected an easier opponent for Emelianenko than Tim Johnson (15-7). The American is fresh off a failed crack at the heavyweight interim title last June and sits second in the heavyweight rankings behind interim champion Valentin Moldavsky.

It appears Emelianenko is bidding for what could be the perfect farewell fight if he can earn another title shot.

Johnson explained: "If Fedor beats me, this definitely is not going to be his last fight. If he gets a win over me, he will get a chance to potentially fight for the belt again."

Bellator president Scott Coker revealed Emelianenko (39-6-1NC) was offered easier fights, but wanted a ranked opponent.

"We had a list of 20 people who wanted to fight him, everyone wants to fight Fedor," Coker said.

"He could have picked somebody much easier, somebody not ranked, somebody of the old guard, but he wants to fight at a high level and that's why he ended up picking Tim to fight. He wanted to fight someone who was ranked in our rankings."

'I never took MMA seriously'

Vitaly Minakov is back after two years out of action

The co-main event sees the return of former heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov after two years of inactivity.

Minakov (22-1) has just one defeat on his record to Cheick Kongo and takes on an old training partner in American Said Sowma (7-2).

Minakov made his long-awaited return to Bellator in 2017 having been stripped of the heavyweight belt in 2016 because of inactivity.

The Russian was fighting during his 'inactive' period just not for Bellator before visa issues and the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to sit out the last two years of action.

"My main motivation in MMA is to fully return to the organization and compete for the title," he said.

"At one point I thought about ending [my career]. But at the moment I understand very clearly that I have the desire to compete and the strength to win the title.

"I've never taken my martial arts career seriously," he continued.

"I realise clearly that I want to stay in this sport for some time. I'm not interested in doing it just for the sake of doing it. I want to get my belt back, especially since it's changed in terms of design. I would like to get a similar belt for myself."

Homegrown talent headlines

Usman Nurmagomedov is trained by retired legend Khabib

The card is stacked with Russian talent, with every bout featuring a home fighter.

Emelianenko also has many of his prodigies on the bill, with middleweight Anatoly Tokov, heavyweight Kirill Sidelnikov, lightweight Vladimir Tokov and bantamweight Nikita Mikhailov all in action.

Non-Russian fighters including Ireland's Brian Moore and England's Aiden Lee will have a huge task on their hands to silence what is expected to be a hostile crowd.

Also on the main card is Usman Nurmagomedov. The 23-year-old is a rising star in Bellator but bares the heavy burden of the Nurmagomedov name in MMA.

Former UFC champion Khabib, widely considered one of the best fighters of all time in finishing with a perfect 29-0 record, helps coach his cousin Usman.

Usman takes on Finland's Patrik Pietila (11-8) in a catchweight bout and has been handed a main card slot. Nurmagomedov will have many friends and family present in his first fight in Russia under the Bellator banner and the 23-year-old admitted he was feeling the pressure.

"It's definitely a bit stressful knowing that your friends and family will be watching you," he added.

"If they see me fall or get knocked out, they will age five years in one hour because they'll worry for me. I do worry a little bit, but it's not significant."