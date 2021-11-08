Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Cris Cyborg successfully defends the Bellator Women's Featherweight World Championship against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259

Bellator 271 Venue : Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Hollywood in Florida, USA Date : Friday, 12 November

Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh challenges Brazil's Cris Cyborg for the women's featherweight World Championship at Bellator 271 on Friday.

Cyborg will fight for the title a third time after winning it at Bellator 238 against Canadian Julia Budd and then successfully defending it twice against Australia's Arlene Blencowe and Leslie Smith of the USA at Bellator 249 and 259 respectively.

In her last title defence match, Cyborg beat Smith by a technical knockout in the fifth round.

Kavanagh is currently ranked fifth in the competition and this will be her first shot at the title.

What's on?

MAIN CARD, from 03:00 GMT, November 13 2021 Men's heavyweight co-main event: #5-Tyrelle Fortune, USA v #8-Linton Vassell, UK Men's featherweight bout: #5-Aaron Pico, USA v #8-Justin Gonzales, USA Women's featherweight bout: #1-Arlene Blencow, Australia v #7-Pam Sorenson, USA Men's heavyweight bout: #7-Steve Mowry, USA v Rakim Cleveland, USA

PRELIMINARY CARD, from 00:00 GMT, November 13 2021 Women's flyweight bout: Bruna Ellen, Brazil v Desiree Yanez, USA Men's welterweight bout: Roman Faraldo, USA v Robert Turnquest, USA Men's featherweight bout: Cody Law, USA v Colton Hamm, USA Women's flyweight bout: Valerie Loureda, USA v Taylor Turner, USA Men's middleweight bout: Jordan Newman, USA vs. Shane O'Shea, USA

Friday, 12 November

Bellator 271

Starts from 00:00 GMT (main card from 03:00 GMT) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

All times are GMT and are subject to change.

