Cris Cyborg retains her position as Bellator's pound-for-pound best female fighter in the latest round of rankings from the MMA promotion.

The featherweight champion knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in a spectacular one-round war with the Irish fighter at Bellator 271 last Friday and remains ahead of undefeated flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez in the women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Linton Vassell also jumped up the heavyweight rankings to No.4 after his dominant victory over Tyrell Fortune.

The British fighter beat Fortune on points to move to 22-8 and will have ambitions of challenging for the heavyweight title in the near future.

American Aaron Pico also enjoyed a boost in the featherweight rankings to No.5 after his assured win over fellow top 10 fighter Justin Gonzales.

There was also slight movement in the men's pound-for-pound with Patricio Pitbull moving above light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov into second, while Corey Anderson - who will challenge Nemkov for the title in 2022 - and Ryan Bader moved ahead of bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.

Pettis will finish off an exciting year for Bellator in a thrilling encounter with former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi on 3 December, who rejoins Bellator after becoming bantamweight champion in Japanese promotion Rizin.

Full Bellator rankings:

Men's pound-for-pound 1. AJ McKee (18-0) 2. Patricio Pitbull (32-5) 3. Vadim Nemkov (15-2) 4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2) 5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) 6. Corey Anderson (16-5) 7. Ryan Bader (28-7) 8. Sergio Pettis (21-5) 9. Michael Page (20-1) 10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)

Women's pound-for-pound 1. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) 2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0) 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) 4. Liz Carmouche (16-7) 5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3) 6. Arlene Blencowe (15-8) 7. Cat Zingano (12-4) 8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1) 9. Leah McCourt (6-1) 10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

Men's heavyweight Champion: Ryan Bader (28-7) Interim champion: Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) 2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2) 3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6) 4. Linton Vassell (22-8) 5. Tim Johnson (15-8) 6. Tyrell Fortune (11-2) 6. Steve Mowry (10-0) 8. Said Sowma (8-2) 8. Davion Franklin (4-0) 10. Gokhan Saricam (6-1)

Men's light heavyweight Champion: Vadim Nemkov (15-2) 1. Corey Anderson (16-5) 2. Phil Davis (23-6) 3. Ryan Bader (28-7) 4. Anthony Johnson (23-6) 4. Julius Anglickas (10-2) 6. Lyoto Machida (26-11) 7. Karl Albrektsson (13-3) 8. Alex Polizzi (9-1) 9. Grant Neal (6-1) 10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)

Men's middleweight Champion: Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2) 1. Austin Vanderford (11-0) 2. John Salter (18-5) 3. Costello van Steenis (13-2) 4. Fabian Edwards (9-2) 5. Johnny Eblen (9-0) 6. Anatoly Tokov (30-2) 7. Charlie Ward (9-4) 8. Mike Shipman (14-3) 9. Romero Cotton (5-0) 10. Dalton Rosta (5-0)

Men's welterweight Champion: Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) 1. Michael Page (20-1) 2. Douglas Lima (32-10) 3. Jason Jackson (15-4) 4. Neiman Gracie (11-2) 5. Logan Storley (12-1) 6. Derek Anderson (17-4) 7. Paul Daley (43-18-2) 8. Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) 9. Joey Davis (8-0) 10. Oliver Enkamp (10-2)

Men's lightweight Champion: Patricky Pitbull (24-10) 1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4) 2. Brent Primus (11-2) 3. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) 4. Goiti Yamauchi (26-5) 5. Peter Queally (13-6-1) 6. Benson Henderson (28-11) 7. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1) 8. Myles Jury (19-6) 9. Aviv Gozali (6-0) 10. Adam Piccolotti (12-4)

Men's featherweight Champion: AJ McKee (18-0) 1. Patricio Pitbull (32-5) 2. Mads Burnell (16-3) 2. Adam Borics (17-1) 4. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) 5. Aaron Pico (9-3) 6. Pedro Carvalho (12-5) 7. Daniel Weichel (41-13) 8. Justin Gonzales (12-1) 9. Jeremy Kennedy (16-3) 10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)

Men's bantamweight Champion: Sergio Pettis (21-5) 1. Juan Archuleta (25-3) 2. Raufeon Stots (17-1) 3. Patchy Mix (15-1) 4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2) 5. Leandro Higo (21-5) 6. James Gallagher (11-2) 7. Josh Hill (20-4) 8. Jornel Lugo (7-0) 9. Cass Bell (5-2) 10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)

Women's featherweight Champion: Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) 1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8) 2. Cat Zingano (12-4) 3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1) 4. Leah McCourt (6-1) 5. Janay Harding (6-5) 6. Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) 7. Pam Sorenson (9-4) 7. Jessy Miele (9-5) 9. Talita Nogueira (8-2) 10. Jessica Borga (3-4)