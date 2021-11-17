Bellator rankings: Cris Cyborg retains top pound-for-pound spot as Linton Vassell jumps up heavyweight rankings

Cris Cyborg retains her position as Bellator's pound-for-pound best female fighter in the latest round of rankings from the MMA promotion.

The featherweight champion knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in a spectacular one-round war with the Irish fighter at Bellator 271 last Friday and remains ahead of undefeated flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez in the women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Linton Vassell also jumped up the heavyweight rankings to No.4 after his dominant victory over Tyrell Fortune.

The British fighter beat Fortune on points to move to 22-8 and will have ambitions of challenging for the heavyweight title in the near future.

American Aaron Pico also enjoyed a boost in the featherweight rankings to No.5 after his assured win over fellow top 10 fighter Justin Gonzales.

There was also slight movement in the men's pound-for-pound with Patricio Pitbull moving above light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov into second, while Corey Anderson - who will challenge Nemkov for the title in 2022 - and Ryan Bader moved ahead of bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.

Pettis will finish off an exciting year for Bellator in a thrilling encounter with former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi on 3 December, who rejoins Bellator after becoming bantamweight champion in Japanese promotion Rizin.

Full Bellator rankings:

Men's pound-for-pound
1. AJ McKee (18-0)
2. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)
3. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)
4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)
5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)
6. Corey Anderson (16-5)
7. Ryan Bader (28-7)
8. Sergio Pettis (21-5)
9. Michael Page (20-1)
10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)
Women's pound-for-pound
1. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)
2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)
4. Liz Carmouche (16-7)
5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)
6. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)
7. Cat Zingano (12-4)
8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)
9. Leah McCourt (6-1)
10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)
Men's heavyweight
Champion: Ryan Bader (28-7)
Interim champion: Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)
2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2)
3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)
4. Linton Vassell (22-8)
5. Tim Johnson (15-8)
6. Tyrell Fortune (11-2)
6. Steve Mowry (10-0)
8. Said Sowma (8-2)
8. Davion Franklin (4-0)
10. Gokhan Saricam (6-1)
Men's light heavyweight
Champion: Vadim Nemkov (15-2)
1. Corey Anderson (16-5)
2. Phil Davis (23-6)
3. Ryan Bader (28-7)
4. Anthony Johnson (23-6)
4. Julius Anglickas (10-2)
6. Lyoto Machida (26-11)
7. Karl Albrektsson (13-3)
8. Alex Polizzi (9-1)
9. Grant Neal (6-1)
10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)
Men's middleweight
Champion: Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)
1. Austin Vanderford (11-0)
2. John Salter (18-5)
3. Costello van Steenis (13-2)
4. Fabian Edwards (9-2)
5. Johnny Eblen (9-0)
6. Anatoly Tokov (30-2)
7. Charlie Ward (9-4)
8. Mike Shipman (14-3)
9. Romero Cotton (5-0)
10. Dalton Rosta (5-0)
Men's welterweight
Champion: Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)
1. Michael Page (20-1)
2. Douglas Lima (32-10)
3. Jason Jackson (15-4)
4. Neiman Gracie (11-2)
5. Logan Storley (12-1)
6. Derek Anderson (17-4)
7. Paul Daley (43-18-2)
8. Andrey Koreshkov (24-4)
9. Joey Davis (8-0)
10. Oliver Enkamp (10-2)
Men's lightweight
Champion: Patricky Pitbull (24-10)
1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4)
2. Brent Primus (11-2)
3. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0)
4. Goiti Yamauchi (26-5)
5. Peter Queally (13-6-1)
6. Benson Henderson (28-11)
7. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1)
8. Myles Jury (19-6)
9. Aviv Gozali (6-0)
10. Adam Piccolotti (12-4)
Men's featherweight
Champion: AJ McKee (18-0)
1. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)
2. Mads Burnell (16-3)
2. Adam Borics (17-1)
4. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6)
5. Aaron Pico (9-3)
6. Pedro Carvalho (12-5)
7. Daniel Weichel (41-13)
8. Justin Gonzales (12-1)
9. Jeremy Kennedy (16-3)
10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)
Men's bantamweight
Champion: Sergio Pettis (21-5)1. Juan Archuleta (25-3)
2. Raufeon Stots (17-1)
3. Patchy Mix (15-1)
4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2)
5. Leandro Higo (21-5)
6. James Gallagher (11-2)
7. Josh Hill (20-4)
8. Jornel Lugo (7-0)
9. Cass Bell (5-2)
10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)
Women's featherweight
Champion: Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)
1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)
2. Cat Zingano (12-4)
3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)
4. Leah McCourt (6-1)
5. Janay Harding (6-5)
6. Sinead Kavanagh (7-5)
7. Pam Sorenson (9-4)
7. Jessy Miele (9-5)
9. Talita Nogueira (8-2)
10. Jessica Borga (3-4)
Women's flyweight
Champion: Juliana Velasquez (12-0)
1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)
2. Liz Carmouche (16-7)
3. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)
4. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)
5. Kate Jackson (11-5-1)
6. Veta Arteaga (6-4)
7. Alejandra Lara (9-5)
8. DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1)
9. Vanessa Porto (23-9)
10. Diana Avsaragova (4-0)

