Cris Cyborg retains her position as Bellator's pound-for-pound best female fighter in the latest round of rankings from the MMA promotion.
The featherweight champion knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in a spectacular one-round war with the Irish fighter at Bellator 271 last Friday and remains ahead of undefeated flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez in the women's pound-for-pound rankings.
Linton Vassell also jumped up the heavyweight rankings to No.4 after his dominant victory over Tyrell Fortune.
The British fighter beat Fortune on points to move to 22-8 and will have ambitions of challenging for the heavyweight title in the near future.
American Aaron Pico also enjoyed a boost in the featherweight rankings to No.5 after his assured win over fellow top 10 fighter Justin Gonzales.
There was also slight movement in the men's pound-for-pound with Patricio Pitbull moving above light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov into second, while Corey Anderson - who will challenge Nemkov for the title in 2022 - and Ryan Bader moved ahead of bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.
Pettis will finish off an exciting year for Bellator in a thrilling encounter with former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi on 3 December, who rejoins Bellator after becoming bantamweight champion in Japanese promotion Rizin.
Full Bellator rankings:
|1. AJ McKee (18-0)
|2. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)
|3. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)
|4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)
|5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)
|6. Corey Anderson (16-5)
|7. Ryan Bader (28-7)
|8. Sergio Pettis (21-5)
|9. Michael Page (20-1)
|10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)
|1. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)
|2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)
|3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)
|4. Liz Carmouche (16-7)
|5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)
|6. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)
|7. Cat Zingano (12-4)
|8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)
|9. Leah McCourt (6-1)
|10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)
|Champion: Ryan Bader (28-7)
|Interim champion: Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)
|2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2)
|3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)
|4. Linton Vassell (22-8)
|5. Tim Johnson (15-8)
|6. Tyrell Fortune (11-2)
|6. Steve Mowry (10-0)
|8. Said Sowma (8-2)
|8. Davion Franklin (4-0)
|10. Gokhan Saricam (6-1)
|Champion: Vadim Nemkov (15-2)
|1. Corey Anderson (16-5)
|2. Phil Davis (23-6)
|3. Ryan Bader (28-7)
|4. Anthony Johnson (23-6)
|4. Julius Anglickas (10-2)
|6. Lyoto Machida (26-11)
|7. Karl Albrektsson (13-3)
|8. Alex Polizzi (9-1)
|9. Grant Neal (6-1)
|10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)
|Champion: Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)
|1. Austin Vanderford (11-0)
|2. John Salter (18-5)
|3. Costello van Steenis (13-2)
|4. Fabian Edwards (9-2)
|5. Johnny Eblen (9-0)
|6. Anatoly Tokov (30-2)
|7. Charlie Ward (9-4)
|8. Mike Shipman (14-3)
|9. Romero Cotton (5-0)
|10. Dalton Rosta (5-0)
|Champion: Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)
|1. Michael Page (20-1)
|2. Douglas Lima (32-10)
|3. Jason Jackson (15-4)
|4. Neiman Gracie (11-2)
|5. Logan Storley (12-1)
|6. Derek Anderson (17-4)
|7. Paul Daley (43-18-2)
|8. Andrey Koreshkov (24-4)
|9. Joey Davis (8-0)
|10. Oliver Enkamp (10-2)
|Champion: Patricky Pitbull (24-10)
|1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4)
|2. Brent Primus (11-2)
|3. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0)
|4. Goiti Yamauchi (26-5)
|5. Peter Queally (13-6-1)
|6. Benson Henderson (28-11)
|7. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1)
|8. Myles Jury (19-6)
|9. Aviv Gozali (6-0)
|10. Adam Piccolotti (12-4)
|Champion: AJ McKee (18-0)
|1. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)
|2. Mads Burnell (16-3)
|2. Adam Borics (17-1)
|4. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6)
|5. Aaron Pico (9-3)
|6. Pedro Carvalho (12-5)
|7. Daniel Weichel (41-13)
|8. Justin Gonzales (12-1)
|9. Jeremy Kennedy (16-3)
|10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)
|Champion: Sergio Pettis (21-5)1. Juan Archuleta (25-3)
|2. Raufeon Stots (17-1)
|3. Patchy Mix (15-1)
|4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2)
|5. Leandro Higo (21-5)
|6. James Gallagher (11-2)
|7. Josh Hill (20-4)
|8. Jornel Lugo (7-0)
|9. Cass Bell (5-2)
|10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)
|Champion: Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)
|1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)
|2. Cat Zingano (12-4)
|3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)
|4. Leah McCourt (6-1)
|5. Janay Harding (6-5)
|6. Sinead Kavanagh (7-5)
|7. Pam Sorenson (9-4)
|7. Jessy Miele (9-5)
|9. Talita Nogueira (8-2)
|10. Jessica Borga (3-4)
|Champion: Juliana Velasquez (12-0)
|1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)
|2. Liz Carmouche (16-7)
|3. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)
|4. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)
|5. Kate Jackson (11-5-1)
|6. Veta Arteaga (6-4)
|7. Alejandra Lara (9-5)
|8. DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1)
|9. Vanessa Porto (23-9)
|10. Diana Avsaragova (4-0)