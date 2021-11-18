Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

"I want to be the youngest UFC champion" - Mokaev

The UFC have signed undefeated British flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev.

The 21-year-old becomes one of the youngest fighters on the roster, with China's Zhu Rong the only other of his age in the UFC.

Undefeated in his short professional career, Mokaev has signed a multi-fight deal and is likely to make his debut in early 2022.

"Now we rolling! Thanks to all my supporters, I love you all," Mokaev said on Twitter external-link .

As an amateur he twice won the IMMAF World Championships at bantamweight, going 23 fights undefeated.

He trains out of Manchester but hails from Wigan having left Dagestan as a 12-year-old and settling in England as a refugee.

Speaking last year to BBC Sport, Mokaev explained his motivation was rooted in his upbringing.

"I want to make my own history," he said. "Youngest UFC champion to show kids you can come from nothing. It's very important to remember where you came from.

"Sometimes you have to go to these refugee centres and see these kids, see their eyes, clothes, food in the fridge to remind yourself of the final goal.

"To not stop halfway. To go all the way. To stay hungry and motivated."

UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard hopes Mokaev can make a similar impact in the flyweight division as Dagestan legend Khabib Nurmagomedov did when he took over the lightweight division and retired undefeated.

"Muhammad is a flyweight I had been keeping an eye on for quite some time," Maynard said.

"He is very experienced at only 21 years old with almost 30 fights when you combine amateur and pro bouts. He is undefeated, dynamic and very charismatic.

"Muhammad sees himself as a flyweight Khabib. He is a perfect fit for this young, fun division."