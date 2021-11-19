Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Davey Grant lost his most recent bout to Marlon Vera in June, but received $50,000 as it was judged Fight of the Night

Davey Grant is predicting "fireworks" when he takes on highly-rated bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez at UFC Vegas 43 this Saturday.

Grant has established himself as one of the UFC's 135lb division's most exciting fighters with three $50,000 bonus performances in his past three fights.

His upcoming bout against Yanez has all the ingredients to be fight of the night.

"Yanez is a great fighter," Grant told BBC Sport. "He likes to stand up and he's coming off three bonuses in his last three fights. I've got three bonuses in my last three. He's coming to bang. I'm coming to bang - I can't wait.

"There's no way this isn't going to be an exciting fight. The way we both fight - we both bring it every time. It's going to be fireworks."

Despite being one of the UFC's most thrilling fighters, Grant also has a reputation as MMA's nice guy.

"I don't come across much of a fighter," he said. "It's not in my nature.

"In the MMA community, you'll find that most people are cool. We're not doing this because we hate each other. It's a sport and we love to fight.

"I'm just lucky to be living this journey. Getting big fights and getting bonuses - I'm really just happy to be a part of this."

Grant, who turns 36 next month, has no intention of slowing down in his MMA career.

"As long as I can hang with the best, I'll keep fighting the best," he said. "It'll always be the case. I don't think I'm slowing down. I'll fight as long as I can.

"I'm looking to get a KO win over Adrian Yanez and then fight someone who is ranked in the top 15.

"That is the goal. Every time, I go for the knockout. That is what people want to see. This is what this fight has been made for. I'm going out there to knock him out as early as possible."

The bantamweight division is arguably one of the UFC's most competitive, with six of its former champions on the roster.

At the top, there's a dispute as to who is the king of the bantamweights after a controversial fight at UFC 259 between current champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan.

Yan was disqualified in his title fight with Sterling because of an illegal knee, but recently claimed the interim belt after a thrilling encounter with Cory Sandhagen.

"Aljamain Sterling has the belt and it wasn't ideal the way he acquired it," Grant said.

"I think he knows that and Petr Yan looked great in his fight against Cory Sandhagen.

"They are the top guys in the division and it's not for me to say. Once they fight, we will see who reigns champion."