Kubrat Pulev and Frank Mir will headline Triller's first Triad Combat event

A team of boxers versus a team of mixed martial artists, two-minute rounds, a triangular-shaped ring and a Metallica concert.

Saturday sees the debut of Triller Fight Club's latest sport-meets-entertainment venture, Triad Combat - a new style of fighting which incorporates rules from boxing and MMA.

The event in Arlington, Texas sees a number of boxers taking on MMA fighters in individual fights under the new format, with former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir facing boxing veteran Kubrat Pulev in the main event.

American Mir, 42, says the sport will help bridge the gap between the two disciplines.

"I'm excited about it because it allows the boxing guys and the MMA guys to compete on a more even playing field," said Mir.

"Obviously MMA guys stepping into a boxing ring is a difficult thing to do. Fighting a boxer in his waters is like trying to fight a shark in the ocean. But likewise they wouldn't last one round with us in an MMA fight.

"This in-between mixture of the rules makes it a lot more interesting and even."

What are the rules?

The only striking permitted in Triad Combat is punches, either from a stand-up position or in the clinch.

Unlike in MMA, kicks, throws, knees, elbows and any sort of ground-based fighting is not allowed.

Other quirks include a triangular-shaped ring to limit space for the fighters, two-minute rounds to increase engagement and gloves designed to help fighters grip.

Mir, who has 19 MMA wins over an 18-year career, is predicting much of the bout with Pulev to be fought in the clinch.

"I'm going to try and spend about 90% of the time in the clinch, which will be very frustrating for him, said Mir.

"I think he's going to be walking in there with his boxing pedigree thinking he can finish me, until I get hold of him. And that's basically what I've been training for."

Bulgarian Pulev has amassed 28 wins over his 11-year boxing career, with his only two defeats coming to former world champions Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

The fight against Mir however will mark the first time the 40-year-old has fought professionally under different rules to boxing.

'You'd be better off calling it bizarre boxing'

YouTube star Jake Paul began had a run with Triller.

Triller is an entertainment app which has branched off into the fight streaming market.

Its first event aired in November 2020 featuring boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr, and the promotion has continued to host events since, some of which blur the lines between combat and entertainment.

YouTube star Jake Paul built up his boxing pedigree under Triller, earning wins over Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, while other events have featured veterans such as Evander Holyfield, David Haye and Anderson Silva.

Triller, however, has also attracted criticism with some of the fights they have put on. Safety concerns have been raised about Holyfield, Jones Jr and Tyson returning to the ring despite their age and the competitiveness of fights between retired world champions like Haye and businessman-turned-boxer Joe Fournier have also been criticised.

This year, Triller were set to host their first world title fight with Teofimo Lopez's lightweight title defence against George Kambosos, however after multiple delays the IBF found them in breach of their contract and stripped them of the broadcast rights.

Events are usually complemented by musical acts like Justin Bieber and the Black Keys, as well as guest commentators such as Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump. The Triad Combat show will also feature MMA fighters Matt Mitrione and Mike Perry who take on boxers Alexander Flores and Michael Seals respectively.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is not a fan of the format, though, with the Briton using his YouTube channel external-link to accuse Triller of putting on a "circus".

"Putting them in a triangle is not the blending of the rules. That is making a circus show of the fighters involved, it's crazy," said Bisping.

"It is boxing with a few extra shots thrown it. You'd be better off calling it 'bizarre boxing'.

"Everyone's looking for the next craze which is going to take over combat sports but I don't really think there's a market for it."

Mir, however, defended the fusing of entertainment and combat sports.

"I'm not the biggest Jake Paul hater," he added. "On YouTube he's extremely popular in a world where we don't really have a lot of fighters, and he's now bridged that gap.

"We have a lot of kids now who will want to grow up learning to box, learn martial arts and want to train because he's their hero and they saw him do it.

"You might also get a 12-year-old kid here for the concert, see the martial arts and say 'hey mum, I want to do that'."