Pettis won the bantamweight world title in May when he defeated Juan Archuleta by unanimous decision in the main event of Bellator 258

Bellator 272 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut Date: Friday, 3 December

Defending bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis faces Japan's Kyoji Horiguchi in the final Bellator event of the year in Uncasville on Friday.

American Pettis claimed his first major title by beating compatriot Juan Archuleta at Bellator 258 in May.

But Horiguchi is hungry to take the title away from Pettis and secure his 30th career MMA win.

American Emmanuel Sanchez will battle it out against Canada's Jeremy Kennedy in a what promises to be an exciting featherweight contest, while middleweight Collin Huckbody makes his Bellator debut against fellow American Johnny Eblen.

Canadian Josh Hill looks to record his 21st career win when he faces American Jared Scoggins in the bantamweight division.

On the preliminary card, Sweden's Oliver Enkamp takes on the USA's Kyle Crutchmer.

What's on?

Preliminary card, from 23:55 GMT, 3 December Kyle Crutchmer, USA v Oliver Enkamp, Sweden Spike 'The Alpha Ginger' Carlyle, USA v Dan 'The Hitman' Moret, USA 'Magic' Mike Hamel, USA v Killys 'The Killer' Mota, Brazil Jacob 'Jaguar' Bohn, USA v Justin 'Kid Marvelous' Montalvo, USA Vinicius 'The Brazilian Bad Boy' de Jesus, Brazil v Levan Chokheli, Georgia Kai 'Fighting Hawaiian' Kamaka III, USA v John 'Platano' de Jesus, USA Bobby King, USA v Alexandr 'Peresvet' Shabliy, Russia

Main card, from 03:00 GMT, 4 December Collin 'Young Huck' Huckbody, USA v Johnny 'Diamond Hands' Eblen, USA Jared 'Psycho' Scoggins, USA v 'Gentleman' Josh Hill, Canada Jeremy 'JBC' Kennedy, Canada v Emmanuel 'El Matador' Sanchez, USA Kyoji 'Karate Kid' Horiguchi, Japan v Sergio 'SP' Pettis, USA

