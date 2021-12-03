Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Oliver Enkamp has been unstoppable in Bellator in his three fights and is back in action on Friday

Bellator 272 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut Date: Friday, 3 December Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:55 GMT

Bellator welterweight Oliver Enkamp says he was forced to "rebuild" himself after an unsuccessful spell in the UFC left him questioning his fighting style.

Enkamp, 30, was undefeated when he arrived at the UFC as a 25-year-old but he suffered back-to-back defeats by Nordine Taleb and Danny Roberts and was subsequently released from his contract in 2018.

Now things have changed.

Enkamp is on a three-fight winning streak - taking victory in the first round each time - as he looks ahead to Bellator 272, where he will take on Kyle Crutchmer.

With his stock in Bellator rapidly rising, the Swede says he is a better fighter because of his short UFC stint.

"My success [in Bellator] is rooted in my previous two losses," Enkamp told BBC Sport.

"I had two fights in the UFC and looking back, I probably wasn't mature enough for that level at that time but if I didn't have those two losses and learning opportunities, I wouldn't have these three wins.

"It really developed me as a fighter and I've rebuilt myself as a complete fighter.

"Before that, I wanted to represent karate in MMA but I realised that you have to know everything. You have to be good at every part of the game.

"I learned so much with those two losses and it's made me the fighter who I am today."

At Bellator 272, Enkamp will take on Crutchmer in a bout that will help determine the next contender at welterweight.

"We are both up and coming prospects and we are not even in our prime. It's a great match-up," he said.

"He's a high-calibre wrestler from a previous career, so he's a specialist in my opinion.

"This is a very exciting match-up because it's a striker versus a grappler. Those fights turn out to be fun for the fans.

"I don't like to make predictions but let's look at the previous statistics.

"In my first fight, I submitted a striker. Then I KO'd a grappler, then I submitted a striker and now I'm facing a grappler. So, I'm going to let you do the math."

There is another welterweight contender fighting out of Sweden that has taken the MMA world by storm.

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut in July 2020, winning his first four fights in the promotion.

Enkamp believes Chimaev is justifying the hype surrounding him.

"We have a little bit of history. He called me out when he was 2-0 and I was in the UFC at that point," Enkamp explained.

"So, there was some kind of beef stirred up by the Swedish MMA media but I've never had a beef with anyone.

"I think he's a great wrestler. He has four very convincing wins but when he fights a top ranked guy, we will know if he's the real deal or not."