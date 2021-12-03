Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Khamzat Chimaev has called out several fighters this week on social media

Swedish welterweight Khamzat Chimaev said Nate Diaz would be "the easiest money" for him, after the American said he was not interested in a fight.

Both men are seeking their next opponents, and Chimaev has called out several fighters this week.

Diaz, 36, has one fight left on his UFC contract and does not want it to be against the 27-year-old.

"Hold on, don't disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie," he told TMZ.

"You got four fights in the UFC. Don't even talk my name."

Chimaev is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC and is already being mooted as a future title contender.

Diaz, meanwhile, has spent almost 15 years fighting in the UFC and is one of its biggest stars.

"You are the easiest money for me thin," Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

Will Diaz re-sign with the UFC?

With only one fight left on his UFC contract, Diaz's future is up in the air. He has appeared to walk away from fighting several times, but never seems far away from the octagon and could yet sign a new deal.

Diaz has built his brand around being a free-thinker, and could find being a free agent suits him. There are more options than ever out there, but for now he can focus on that final fight of his current contract.

Big fights are not hard to find, with a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor or a rematch with Jorge Masvidal always on the table.

His two-fight losing streak - courtesy of Masvidal and Leon Edwards - has done nothing to dim his star, and he is aiming for a top contender.

"Top five, I'm fighting a top-five guy ASAP," Diaz said. "Let's do January in Anaheim [California at UFC 270]."

The top five rankings include recent title challengers Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and British star Edwards.