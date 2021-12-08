Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Sergio Bettis has climbed Bellator's pound-for-pound rankings after his epic comeback win against Kyoji Horiguchi.

The bantamweight champion's victory at Bellator 272 has lifted him two places into sixth spot.

Defeated challenger Horiguchi enters the 135lbs rankings for the first time at seventh.

Featherweight Jeremy Kennedy and middleweight Johnny Elben also moved up one spot in their respective rankings after victories at last week's event.

Bellator closed out the year at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut last Friday, meaning AJ McKee will end 2021 as the promotion's number one men's pound-for-pound fighter. Cris Cyborg is top of the women's rankings.

Men's pound-for-pound 1. AJ McKee (18-0) 2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2) 2. Patricio Pitbull (32-5) 4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2) 5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) 6. Sergio Pettis (21-5) 7. Corey Anderson (16-5) 8. Ryan Bader (28-7) 9. Michael Page (20-1) 10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)

Women's pound-for-pound 1. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) 2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0) 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) 4. Liz Carmouche (16-7) 5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3) 6. Arlene Blencowe (15-8) 7. Cat Zingano (12-4) 8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1) 9. Leah McCourt (6-1) 10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

Men's heavyweight Champion: Ryan Bader (28-7) Interim champion: Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) 2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2) 3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6) 4. Linton Vassell (22-8) 5. Tim Johnson (15-8) 6. Tyrell Fortune (11-2) 6. Steve Mowry (10-0) 8. Said Sowma (8-2) 8. Davion Franklin (4-0) 10. Gokhan Saricam (6-1)

Men's light heavyweight Champion: Vadim Nemkov (15-2) 1. Corey Anderson (16-5) 2. Phil Davis (23-6) 3. Ryan Bader (28-7) 4. Anthony Johnson (23-6) 4. Julius Anglickas (10-2) 6. Lyoto Machida (26-11) 7. Karl Albrektsson (13-3) 8. Alex Polizzi (9-1) 9. Grant Neal (6-1) 10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)

Men's middleweight Champion: Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2) 1. Austin Vanderford (11-0) 2. John Salter (18-5) 3. Costello van Steenis (13-2) 4. Johnny Eblen (9-0) 5. Fabian Edwards (9-2) 6. Anatoly Tokov (30-2) 7. Charlie Ward (9-4) 8. Mike Shipman (14-3) 9. Romero Cotton (5-0) 10. Norbert Novenyi Jr (5-0)

Men's welterweight Champion: Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) 1. Michael Page (20-1) 2. Douglas Lima (32-10) 3. Jason Jackson (15-4) 4. Neiman Gracie (11-2) 5. Logan Storley (12-1) 6. Derek Anderson (17-4) 7. Paul Daley (43-18-2) 8. Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) 9. Joey Davis (8-0) 10. Kyle Crutchmer (8-1)

Men's lightweight Champion: Patricky Pitbull (24-10) 1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4) 2. Brent Primus (11-2) 3. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) 4. Goiti Yamauchi (26-5) 5. Peter Queally (13-6-1) 6. Benson Henderson (28-11) 7. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1) 8. Myles Jury (19-6) 9. Aviv Gozali (6-0) 10. Alexander Shabily (20-3)

Men's featherweight Champion: AJ McKee (18-0) 1. Patricio Pitbull (32-5) 2. Adam Borics (17-1) 3. Mads Burnell (16-3) 4. Aaron Pico (9-3) 5. Pedro Carvalho (12-5) 6. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7) 7. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3) 8. Daniel Weichel (41-13) 9. Justin Gonzales (12-1) 10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)

Men's bantamweight Champion: Sergio Pettis (22-5) 1. Juan Archuleta (25-3) 2. Raufeon Stots (17-1) 3. Patchy Mix (15-1) 4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2) 5. Leandro Higo (21-5) 6. James Gallagher (11-2) 7. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) 8. Josh Hill (21-4) 9. Jornel Lugo (7-0) 10. Cass Bell (5-2)

Women's featherweight Champion: Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) 1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8) 2. Cat Zingano (12-4) 3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1) 4. Leah McCourt (6-1) 5. Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) 6. Janay Harding (6-5) 7. Pam Sorenson (9-4) 8. Talita Nogueira (8-2) 9. Olivia Parker (4-2) 10. Jessica Borga (3-4)