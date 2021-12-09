Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Amanda Nunes celebrated with her daughter Raegan inside the octagon following her win over Megan Anderson in March

As Amanda Nunes starts to settle into her Zoom interview, there's an interruption.

Her daughter Raegan, who's been watching cartoons in the background of their hotel room in Las Vegas, gets up and walks over to join her mum in front of the camera.

Brazilian Nunes, a double UFC champion who defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on Saturday, beams as she lifts the inquisitive one-year-old on to her knee.

"To raise my hand with Raegan with me inside the cage is what I will look for from now on," Nunes, 33, tells BBC Sport.

"She's my biggest motivation. When she grows up, I can show her she was there with me and for me, that is going to be very important."

Nunes' wife Nina, who is also a fighter in the UFC, gave birth to Raegan last September.

Her last fight, a submission victory over Megan Anderson in March, was the first time Nunes was able to celebrate with her daughter inside the octagon.

It's a moment that has left her wanting more.

"When I finish the fight, the moment they bring her inside the cage, is what I love," says Nunes.

"That moment was unbelievable for sure. Raegan makes everything better; she makes every moment magical."

"It's about [creating] the memories. Backstage, in training, in the cage - I have a lot of moments I picture and she is there with me."

'I really just show who I am'

Nunes (left) is married to fellow UFC fighter Nina who gave birth to their first daughter, Raegan, last year

Nunes is regarded by many as the greatest women's MMA athlete of all time.

The Brazilian holds the featherweight title alongside her bantamweight crown and is the only fighter in the UFC's history to defend two belts while actively holding them.

Her records and longevity inside the octagon, as well as being the first openly gay champion in UFC history, make Nunes a role model to many.

She says she stays grounded by being humble and honest, and hopes her lifestyle can inspire others.

"I really just show who I am, and that helps people see things differently," says Nunes.

"I feel like back when I was dating Nina, we were really open and not afraid to show we are gay or anything like that, and that's always felt natural to me."

"We just want to show, 'yeah, we have a lot of things going on in our life - I'm the champion, we have a baby, we are gay but also we are normal.' We just love and want to live our lives."

Since Nunes' first fight in 2008, women's MMA has undergone a radical change.

Growing up in Brazil, Nunes can remember having to box against men in the gym because she was the only woman there.

It wouldn't be until 2013 that women would first fight in the UFC, and Nunes is credited with playing an important part in the sport's growth since.

Nunes says every single woman that steps foot inside the octagon is responsible for the success of women's MMA.

"I'm a big part of this for sure, but it's us together that has made this happen," she says.

"They work so hard and that is what's made the difference for everybody.

"I feel like back then we all held our hands together, and said 'let's make change', and together we have made this huge change, and it's still growing."

"This is not just my story, this is the story for a lot of fighters."

'Julianna's got nothing to lose'

Julianna Pena is hoping to be the first person to beat Amanda Nunes in seven years

When Nunes faces Pena on Saturday, she will be defending the bantamweight title for the sixth time and making her eighth title defence overall.

Pena, 32, has repeatedly called out Nunes for a title shot throughout her career, and comes into the fight off a submission win over Sara McMann in January.

With two defeats in her past four fights however, the American has suggested external-link Nunes may be under-estimating her - a claim the champion denies.

"Julianna has nothing to lose. I'm expecting everything, she's going to be 100%," says Nunes.

"I want to walk in and put a show on for the fans and Julianna is also that kind of fighter. It excites me to know that because those fighters are the ones I like. She'll really show up."

"My whole career, all my opponents say the same thing. Julianna's just saying the same things that my other opponents have said - and I've already beaten them.

"I feel for sure in the best shape and everything is ready to go."

If Nunes beats Pena, it will be her 15th victory, extending her record as the woman with the most wins in UFC history.

She is currently on a 12-fight winning streak and has not lost for seven years.

With victories over all her rivals in the featherweight and bantamweight divisions, Nunes has even called external-link for the UFC to bring rivals in from other promotions to challenge her.

Some have also suggested the idea of a trilogy super-fight with Valentina Shevchenko, someone Nunes has already beaten twice.

However there are uncertainties over the fact it would require the women's flyweight champion to move up in weight from a division she has dominated and looked her best in.

Whatever happens, Nunes is confident that her legacy is already secured.

"The best ever, I'm the greatest for sure," says Nunes.

"Because I did everything, and everyone is going to remember that. When they hear my name, they remember I accomplished everything that a fighter would want to.

"Every single fighter - ask them what they want to do in MMA. You will hear my name, 'what Amanda has done'."