Julianna Pena (right) defeated Amanda Nunes (left) by submission in the second round

UFC 269 will be remembered for one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Where were you when you found out Julianna Pena dethroned Amanda Nunes? Did this really happen? What happened? How did it happen?

Well, it happened and wasn't the only drama we saw on the night.

Here's five things we learned from UFC 269.

Pena shocks the world

Did anyone believe Pena when she said she would beat Nunes? She's making a lot of people eat their words including someone who bet $300,000 on 'The Lioness'.

This was the biggest upset in UFC history. Matt Serra beating Georges St-Pierre was shocking as was Holly Holm knocking out Ronda Rousey but this feels different. Nunes has been one of the most dominant champions in MMA history. She's beaten everyone and made it look easy.

Pena stuck to her plan utilising her jab and got the finish via a rear-naked choke. Nobody will ever doubt you again, Julianna.

What does this Nunes loss mean?

Nunes is as gracious in defeat as she is in victory and immediately congratulated Pena in her post-fight interview. So what next for Nunes? A rematch? It's unclear at this point, but she mentioned returning to the gym on two different occasions which can only suggest she's already thinking about running this back.

Interestingly, Kayla Harrison was cageside to watch the fight. A free agent after fighting out her contract with the PFL in October, she is 11-0 as a professional fighter and has won two Olympic gold medals and numerous international tournaments.

Harrison has flirted with a move to the UFC to fight Nunes but will she think twice about a move or will this encourage her?

The Oliveira era continues

Charles Oliveira's (left) win over Dustin Poirier (right) was his 20th career submission

Charles Oliveira solidified his status as the UFC's lightweight champion with a successful title defence via third-round submission over Dustin Poirier.

In 364 days, he's beaten Tony Ferguson, knocked out Michael Chandler to become champion and submitted Poirier to retain his gold. Dare to doubt him now.

The narrative that he quits when the going gets tough can be put to bed - he's as robust as they come. Oliveira was badly hurt in the first round and dropped by Poirier, but dominated the second round before securing the win in the third. You can make a strong case he's the 2021 fighter of the year.

O'Malley impresses again

After extending his run of form to three successive wins, O'Malley revealed that his TKO finish was inspired by watching Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez boxing fights with his coach Tim Welch.

The 'Suga Show' was in full flow at UFC 269. Sean O'Malley added to his highlight reel with a first-round TKO over Brazilian Raulian Paiva. He had looked relaxed and confident throughout fight week and carried this energy into the octagon on fight night.

It was a flawless performance from the 27-year-old. A ranked opponent will be next for O'Malley and, with the bantamweight division stacked with contenders, his next fight will be well worth a watch. A rematch against Marlon Vera makes sense - an opportunity to right his wrong against the person who inflicted O'Malley's only defeat in MMA.

What now for Garbrandt?

Garbrandt now finds himself in a difficult position after his fifth defeat - and fourth loss by KO or TKO - in his past six bouts

Cody Garbrandt's flyweight debut was a harsh lesson for the bantamweight champion. New Zealand's Kai Kara-France knocked out the American in the first round which leaves Garbrandt 1-5 in his last six, including four stoppages.

Garbrandt has to regroup and plan his next move. He's ranked number seven in the bantamweight division and a move back to the 135lb division makes sense. His name and fighting style will carry star power but that will only take him so far if he was to lose his next fight.

Whether the 30-year-old returns to bantamweight or remains a flyweight, Garbrandt's next fight could be career defining.