Nate Diaz insists he will not fight Conor McGregor again until the Irishman puts together a winning streak.

McGregor is due to return from a broken leg in 2022 and UFC is keen to book the trilogy fight with Diaz.

Diaz, who beat McGregor in 2016 but lost their rematch, said on Twitter: "I'm not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still."

The UFC kicks off the new year with a heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane and Diaz is eager to be added to that California card on 22 January.

Diaz was the first man to beat McGregor in the octagon when he submitted him via a rear-naked choke at UFC 196. It was a huge upset at the time with Diaz stepping up at short notice to face McGregor following the withdrawal of then lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The defeat sparked a long-running rivalry but McGregor was able to gain revenge over Diaz in their rematch five months later.

Fans have been expecting a third and deciding fight between Diaz and McGregor and with both men suffering back-to-back losses, it seems like an ideal time to pair the two fighters.

McGregor has always said he wants to fight Diaz again, but called out lightweight champion Charles Oliveira last week.

Oliveria beat Dustin Poirier in impressive fashion earlier this month and said he was open to fighting McGregor next.

"If I had the chance [in the past] to fight for the belt or fight Conor, everybody knows I'd fight for the belt," Oliveira told MMA Fighting.

"That already happened, I'm the champion now.

"If I had the chance to fight Conor for money today, I would."