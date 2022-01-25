Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore beat Liudvik Sholinian in his most recent fight, in September 2021

Welsh fighter Jack Shore will fight Timur Valiev at UFC Fight Night 204 in London on 19 March.

The 26-year-old has won all four of his UFC bouts to date, and is undefeated in 15 professional fights.

His opponent, Russia's Valiev, has a record of 18-2 and has not lost since February 2016.

Shore is looking to build on his fight against Liudvik Sholinian, which he won despite a torn bicep, having agreed a multi-fight contract with the UFC.