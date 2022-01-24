Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Tom Aspinall will headlined UFC London for the first time in his career

Britain's Tom Aspinall will headline UFC London against Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout on 19 March.

The 28-year-old has won his first four fights in the UFC and is unbeaten in seven.

2021 represented a breakout year for Aspinall as he earned notable wins over Andrei Arlovski and Sergey Spivak to rise to 10 in the rankings.

Russia's Volkov, 33, is a top-five heavyweight and represents the biggest fight of Aspinall's career so far.

He has 34 wins from 43 bouts with notable victories against Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum.

His last fight was a unanimous decision victory against Marcin Tybura in October.

The UFC also announced Englishman Arnold Allen will take on New Zealander Dan Hooker in what will be a massive bout for the hometown fighter.

Allen is number seven in the featherweight rankings on a ten-fight winning streak and top lightweight contender Hooker is moving down o 145lbs for the fight.

The event marks the 12th time the UFC have held an event in London and first since 2019, where Darren Till suffered defeat to Jorge Masvidal.

The organisation were forced to cancel 2020's show in the capital because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UFC President Dana White has stated his desire to return to London once coronavirus protocols were relaxed in the UK.

"Every time we put on an event in London it's an unbelievable experience," said White.

"The fans are incredible and the fights are always off the charts. It's a different kind of energy in England and I can't wait to get back there."