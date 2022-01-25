Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Claressa Shields took on MMA after going 11-0 in professional boxing

Claressa Shields will return to the Professional Fighters League in 2022 to continue her journey as a two-sport athlete, the promotion's chief executive Peter Murray has confirmed.

American Shields, who is the only boxer in history to hold all four major world titles simultaneously in two weight classes, switched to MMA in 2021.

The 26-year-old made a winning debut but lost her next fight and is set to return to boxing in February to defend her middleweight titles against Slovenian Ema Kosin in Cardiff.

"Yes, Claressa will be back [in the PFL] - she's committed to becoming a two-sport athlete in both boxing and MMA," said Murray.

"It's an incredible story, Claressa is a superstar and fans will get to see how far she can go in two sports at the highest level."

Shields, who is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

In just her 10th professional fight against Ivana Habazin in 2010, she won to become the fastest person to secure three world titles in separate weight divisions.

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor told Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour external-link recently that she admires Shields' venture into MMA, but hopes she focuses more on boxing.

Murray however says Shields has the talent and star power to flourish in both disciplines simultaneously and believes the challenge of becoming a champion in MMA is a great narrative for fans.

"She transcends combat sports, both boxing and MMA," said Murray.

"Will she be a two-sport champion? That's the story and it's an opportunity to see her develop.

"That's what the PFL is providing fans and Claressa is very humbly putting it all out there."

'Every fight counts in the PFL'

Kayla Harrison, fourth from left, is a two-time PFL women's lightweight champion

The PFL differs to other popular MMA promotions such as the UFC and Bellator in that it runs a season model.

Similar to other big sporting brands in the US such as the NFL and NBA, the season involves each fighter competing against one another in separate divisions per weight class in a league table format.

The top four from each division qualify for the play-off semi-finals with the eventual winners from each weight class securing a prize of $1m (£741,350).

With a victory and a defeat apiece to her name, Shields failed to make it out of her division last year and will be looking to improve on her record in 2022.

Murray says the format is driving the PFL's growth, creating stars and attracting top fighters to the organisation.

"All athletes on our roster have the opportunity to become champion in a season," said Murray.

"A fighter has the opportunity to control his or her destiny. It's a meritocracy and every fight counts in the PFL."

Murray points to fighters such as Ray Cooper and Kayla Harrison as examples of athletes who have risen to stardom in the PFL.

Cooper is the men's welterweight champion, while Harrison holds the women's lightweight title and is one of the biggest names in MMA.

She has attracted attention from the likes of Julianna Pena external-link in the UFC and Cris Cyborg external-link in Bellator.

Her immediate future is unknown as she is yet to sign a new contract with the PFL.

"Kayla is the most dominant MMA fighter in the sport today," said Murray.

"She's been exciting for our team to develop and she continues to elevate and blaze new trails in this sport.

"We're proud of what Kayla has accomplished in the PFL and we're excited for the future."

'If you have sizzle without great athletes, you have nothing'

Jake Paul has won all five of his professional boxing bouts

The signing of Shields last year - before she had competed in a single professional MMA fight - represented the PFL's willingness to innovate.

Murray says the PFL will continue to take this approach as long as the athletes are proven or have potential.

"You have to have credible athletes, competition and great fights. It starts there," said Murray.

"Without that, if all the other stuff - the entertainment, the celebrity sizzle - if it's not balanced, you have nothing."

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is a name who has been linked with the PFL.

Paul tweeted external-link , tagging the PFL in a video of himself training kicks earlier this month, suggesting he is ready to try MMA.

"I know Jake's interested in taking on MMA and I think fans would want to see him take it on in a meaningful way," said Murray.

"This is what the PFL is about and should our worlds come together at the appropriate time, I think we could put on some great shows."