Bellator: Ryan Bader on potential Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight

Bellator 273 Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona Date: Sunday, 30 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app from 00:30 GMT

Ryan Bader is seeking "redemption" when he defends the heavyweight title against interim champion Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 273 on Saturday.

The event takes place at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix, where the Arizona-based American was knocked out by Corey Anderson just three months ago.

It was the first time Bader, 38, had fought in front of his home fans.

"Obviously I don't want to go out like that - I definitely want to get it back," he told BBC Sport.

Bader, who is based out of Chandler, added: "It's one of the worst ways to lose when you feel like you didn't even get to fight at all. You get clipped behind the ear and your body shuts down. I was like 'man, like that in front of a hometown crowd'?

"It sucked but I get a chance at redemption here and it's for a belt, so it's even sweeter."

Bader will be defending his title against Russia's Moldavsky, 29, for the first time in more than two years following a spell at light-heavyweight.

The extra weight is not a problem according to Bader because he normally weighs 235lb when not training for a fight.

He says the cut to make 205lb at light-heavyweight was more of an issue and his days in that division are likely over.

"I don't see a reason to go back. I don't have the light-heavyweight belt anymore so there's no obligations there," said Bader.

"There's nothing that makes sense for me to go back down. I'm getting older now and with my body, heavyweight is the weight I need to be at."

Bader believes the skills he possesses at light-heavyweight are even more dynamic in the higher weight class.

He added: "It's a lot faster at 205lb, so I bring that speed up and have a speed advantage at heavyweight. My cardio is also a weapon, so I bring my endurance up to that level for sure."

"I'm undefeated at heavyweight, not really taken any damage there, so I feel good going in and confident."

'There's a little rivalry between the Russians and I'

Bader defeated Fedor Emelianenko in 2019 to become the first dual-title holder in Bellator history.

Moldavsky has only lost once in 12 fights, winning the interim title against Timothy Johnson last June.

He is coached by MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko - the man Bader beat inside 35 seconds for the heavyweight title in 2019.

Just over a year later Bader dropped his light-heavyweight title to Vadim Nemkov, who is another member of the Russian's coaching set-up.

Despite the history, Bader denies it adds another layer to the fight with Moldavsky.

"There's kind of a little rivalry going on between the Russians and I, but he [Moldavsky] can't bring those guys inside the cage," said Bader.

"Obviously it's a good storyline, but that kind of goes away when you're inside the cage. When the bell rings and you're fighting, all that really doesn't matter."

Emelianenko, 45, has said he would like a rematch with Bader for his final fight in MMA.

Although Bader's immediate thoughts are on Moldavsky, he says the bout does interest him in the future.

He added: "Fighting Fedor is obviously a big fight - especially if it's his retirement fight.

"The first time was an honour, so yeah why not. On the flip side, I don't have a lot to gain from it as I already beat him and how am I going to beat him in more spectacular fashion?

"I'm focused on this fight right now obviously, so I'll cross that bridge when it comes."

'If you can make $15m boxing, why wouldn't you?

After 36 professional fights at the age of 38, Bader is nearing the end of his MMA career.

He says he doesn't see himself fighting much past 41, but should opportunities such as a glamorous boxing bout present themselves, he could be tempted.

Bader points to the UFC's Francis Ngannou, who defended his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane last weekend, as an example.

Ngannou has been linked with a super fight against boxing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

"Look at Francis," said Bader.

"Tyson Fury is calling him out and he has the opportunity to make $15m, $20m. Why wouldn't you push for that, and do whatever you have to do?

"I'm all for opportunities. I came over to Bellator for that so if anything like that comes up I'm definitely going to be interested."