Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader has moved up two spots into sixth in Bellator's men's pound-for-pound rankings after his gruelling victory over Valentin Moldavsky.

Bader dug deep over five rounds to win the undisputed championship at Bellator 273 and his efforts have been rewarded by jumping above bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis and former foe Corey Anderson in the pound-for-pound list.

Benson Henderson also surged up the lightweight rankings after he upset the odds to beat Islam Mamedov on points.

It remains unclear whether Henderson, 38, will remain with Bellator after his contract expired, with the veteran admitting he did not know whether he would be granted another deal with the same terms given his win over Mamedov was his first in three fights.

American middleweight Dalton Rosta also climbed his division's rankings into the top 10 for the first time, with the 6-0 novice already saying he wants his next fight to be against Mike Shipman in London in May.

Englishman Shipman was one of five European fighters - Costello van Steenis, Charlie Ward, Norbert Novenyi and Kate Jackson being the others - to drop out of Bellator's rankings altogether due to inactivity.

You can see the full list of Bellator rankings here external-link .