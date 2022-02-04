Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Michael 'Venom' Page's world title fight in London will be live on BBC Three

Bellator has announced that all European events will be broadcast live on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer including upcoming Dublin, London and Paris fight cards.

Gegard Mousasi's middleweight title defence against Austin Vanderford in Dublin on 25 February will be the first event televised on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, before further European events in May.

All of Bellator's US events will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer with news, features and results also regularly featuring across BBC Sport's digital platforms such as the BBC Sport website and app

Cheick Kongo challenges Ryan Bader for the heavyweight belt in Paris on 6 May before Michael 'Venom' Page becomes the first Briton to fight for a world title on home soil in London on 13 May.

David Green, head of Bellator Europe, was delighted to renew the broadcast relationship with the BBC which began in 2021.

"We're thrilled to be renewing our relationship with the BBC and to be on BBC Three," he said.

BBC Three returned as a TV channel on Tuesday after having moved online in 2016.

"We've enjoyed an incredibly successful first year partnered with the broadcaster and we're looking forward to reaching millions more UK homes as part of an exciting new channel," added Green.

"We've worked incredibly hard to bring live action from this amazing sport to as many people in the UK as possible, and this is yet another landmark step on that journey."

Bellator president Scott Coker added: "I'm so excited by the continued growth of MMA in the UK and delighted that we'll continue to enjoy the support of the BBC by bringing our events live to existing British fans and new audiences in 2022."