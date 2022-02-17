Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paul Craig is determined to retire before the end of 2022

Scotland's Paul Craig wants to be UFC light heavyweight champion before retiring later this year.

The submission specialist turns 35 in November and is set to fight Nikita Krylov at UFC London on 19 March.

Craig, unbeaten in his last five fights, said: "When I first started MMA, I put the number 35 as my retirement age because I don't want to be an old fighter getting beat up.

"At the age of 35, I want to be the champion."

Craig is relishing the opportunity to fight on UK soil for the first time since 2018.

"I got a lot of love for the UK and this card is stacked with UK talent," he said.

"Previously, we've had the UFC in London, and they've had to bring people over to be headliners.

"I remember when they brought Fabricio Werdum over to headline four years ago - we didn't have a UK main event.

"This year, we have a whole list and from top to bottom, it's all UK fighters. It's amazing."

MMA has seen a surge in popularity in the UK and Ireland over the last five years.

Craig believes names such as Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett have been driving forces behind the success.

"Conor McGregor opened the door for UK and Ireland MMA," added the Airdrie-born fighter.

"We always had stars like Michael Bisping but what we never had was the eyes and ears. McGregor opened the doors and then people were like, 'I wonder if there's another person like him?'

"We've seen Paddy Pimblett's rise to fame. From one fight in the UFC and now he's a superstar.

"There's Leon Edwards, who isn't even on the [UFC London] card. He's getting ready for a title fight. We've always had these guys but it's just now we are getting the recognition."

Headlining UFC London is British heavyweight Tom Aspinall who takes on Russia's Alexander Volkov.

Craig is 11th in the UFC's light heavyweight rankings

Aspinall has been tipped by many to be a future UFC heavyweight champion and Craig is certain this will happen.

"We've got guys like Tom Aspinall - he's going to the champ by the end of the year, I guarantee it," he added.

"He's just so focused, he's young and hungry. He's got all the skills - he's going to be the champ."

Should Craig get past 29-year-old Ukrainian Krylov next month, the former BAMMA world light heavyweight champion is targeting a fight with Anthony Smith, who is one of the most recognisable names in the division.

"I think it'll be a fun one for the fans," he added. "Let's be honest, we are in this sport for entertainment - I believe it's a winnable fight for me.

"He's a middleweight who is in light heavyweight. I believe, I'll get a win over him, then I'm in the title contention for that one and two spot.

"That's not arrogant of me. I think you need clear and decisive goals."