Bellator Dublin: Peter Queally withdraws from clash with Kane Mousah because of injury

Peter Queally
Fan favourite Peter Queally has suffered an injury
Bellator 270: Gegard Mousasi v Austin Vanderford
Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Date: Friday, 25 February
Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer from 21:00 GMT; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Irishman Peter Queally has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Kane Mousah at Bellator Dublin on Friday because of an injury.

The withdrawal of fan-favourite Queally sees the all-Irish featherweight fight between Leah McCourt and Sinead Kavanagh promoted to co-main event.

Bellator Dublin is also headlined by Gegard Mousasi's middleweight title defence against Austin Vanderford and will be live on BBC Three from 21:00 and BBC iPlayer from 18:00.

All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Bellator Dublin main card, from 21:00, 25 February
Gegard Mousasi (Netherlands) v Austin Vanderford (USA) - middleweight title
Leah McCourt (Ireland) v Sinead Kavanagh (Ireland)
Ciaran Clarke (Ireland) v Abou Tounkara (France)
Khasan Magomedsharipov (Russia) v Jose Sanchez (Spain)
Brian Moore (Ireland) v Jornel Lugo (USA)

