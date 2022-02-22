Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Fan favourite Peter Queally has suffered an injury

Bellator 270: Gegard Mousasi v Austin Vanderford Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Date: Friday, 25 February Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer from 21:00 GMT; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Irishman Peter Queally has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Kane Mousah at Bellator Dublin on Friday because of an injury.

The withdrawal of fan-favourite Queally sees the all-Irish featherweight fight between Leah McCourt and Sinead Kavanagh promoted to co-main event.

Bellator Dublin is also headlined by Gegard Mousasi's middleweight title defence against Austin Vanderford and will be live on BBC Three from 21:00 and BBC iPlayer from 18:00.

