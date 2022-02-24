Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Professional bare knuckle fighting is regulated in 18 American states and Mexico

A US combat sports platform has bought Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

Triller has paid an undisclosed fee for the competition, which pits bare-knuckled fighters against each other in two-minute rounds.

The sport is regulated in 18 US states and Mexico. It is legal in the UK, but has no official regulator there.

Triller made its name by hosting pay-per-view exhibition boxing matches, including the 2020 bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

"We see this as both a natural evolution and also a revolution for combat sports," Ryan Kavanaugh, who co-founded Triller's boxing league Triller Fight Club, said in a statement.

"Our goal has been to continue to bring the younger generation and combat sports viewership together... and BKFC does just that."