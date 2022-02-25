Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

The report below contains details of what happened at Bellator 271. You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here.

Sinead Kavanagh secured a unanimous decision victory in a pulsating back and forth all-Irish contest with Leah McCourt at Bellator 275 in Dublin on Friday.

Backed by a vociferous home crowd, and with team-mate Conor McGregor cheering her on at cage-side, the 36-year-old got the better of the grappling exchanges to edge all three rounds on the judges' scorecards.

The victory puts Kavanagh in contention for a rematch with featherweight world champion Cris Cyborg.

The fight was billed as the biggest all-Irish women's MMA fight in history.

The two fighters are friends, with 29-year-old McCourt having been in Kavanagh's corner in the past, while Kavanagh has helped McCourt prepare for previous fights.

Sinead Kavanagh ended Leah McCourt's six-fight win streak in Dublin

The Dublin crowd got behind both fighters as they made their walks to the cage, but it was Kavanagh who undoubtedly received the bigger reception.

As the bell sounded, UFC star and friend of Kavanagh, McGregor, could be seen bouncing up and down at cage-side in anticipation.