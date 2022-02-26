Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

The story below contains details of what happened at Bellator 271. You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here.

Bellator Dublin lived up to expectation as Gegard Mousasi laid his claim to be regarded as the best middleweight in the world.

The Dutch MMA star produced an emphatic display in the main event to knock out American Austin Vanderford in the first round and retain his title.

In the co-main Sinead Kavanagh overcame a knee injury to outpoint Leah McCourt in a gripping all-Irish bout, there were wins for Brett Johns and Ciaran Clarke, plus an appearance from UFC star Conor McGregor.

Here's five things we learned from an electric night in Dublin.

Mousasi enters the 'best middleweight in the world' discussion

It wasn't the fact Mousasi beat the previously unbeaten Vanderford, it was the manor in which he did it.

The 36-year-old demolished his American opponent inside one minute and 25 seconds as a strong right counter and subsequent hammer fists on the canvas quickly ended the fight.

With a career spanning 19 years, which includes 49 victories, seven losses and multiple title wins over numerous promotions, it was a performance which adds to Mousasi's legend.

"I'm the best - I never said that [before] because I didn't believe it, but I believe it," Mousasi said.

Mousasi has proved himself as the best middleweight in Bellator, but many will argue the title of the world's best belongs to someone else - Israel Adesanya.

The 32-year-old UFC star has looked unbeatable since winning the title in 2019 and is fresh off an impressive win over Robert Whittaker earlier in February.

With five title defences to his name, the Nigerian-born New Zealander cuts an imposing figure at the top of the UFC's middleweight division.

Could Mousasi be the man to dethrone Adesanya?

Unfortunately it's unlikely we'll ever find out.

Sinead Kavanagh remains the queen of Irish MMA

Like Mousasi, Sinead Kavanagh's victory over Leah McCourt was so impressive because of the way she accomplished it.

Billed as the biggest fight in the history of Irish women's MMA, Kavanagh, known for her excellent striking, was forced to utilise her grappling game to win the bout as a result of a knee injury.

Against a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt in Belfast's McCourt, this was no easy feat.

It was a triumph greeted with elation by her home town fans in Dublin, as well as team-mate Conor McGregor who was watching on from cage-side.

The win cements Kavanagh as the dominant woman in Irish MMA, with Bellator confirming afterwards that the 36-year-old's next fight will be a rematch with Cris Cyborg for the featherweight title.

Can Kavanagh topple one of the greatest MMA stars of all time in Cyborg at the second attempt?

We will find out when she has recovered from her knee injury.

Is Dublin the fight capital of Europe?

Is there any place that can rival Dublin on fight night? Ireland's capital is certainly the epicentre for European MMA and it proved once again just how fantastically fervent the fans are.

Every fighter paid tribute to the Irish reception, eager to return and it was capped off with the presence of Conor McGregor. The two-time UFC champion tried to keep a low profile at cage-side, but repeatedly spent spells engaging with fans and shouted himself hoarse with the amount of instructions he issued to his SBG Ireland team-mates in action.

There is so much talent flowing through Ireland and with near-hysterical backing, the sky is the limit for Dublin fight nights.

Bellator president Scott Coker already confirmed plans to return at least once more this year and hinted the world title trend could continue after staging successive world title fights in Dublin.

With Paris and London shows in the books for May, it remains to be seen if either can top the most recent night in Dublin.

Brett Johns issues reminder of his talents

When Brett Johns made his UFC debut in 2016, he was considered the brightest prospect Wales had ever produced and easily one of the best grapplers to come out of the UK.

His four-year stint in the UFC ended with a 5-2 record and many were surprised when he decided to jump ship to Bellator.

The 30-year-old's career has stalled since the switch, losing his debut last year via knockout and missing out on a place in the upcoming bantamweight grand prix as a result.

But the win over previously unbeaten prospect Khurshed Kakhorov will be a massive boost to not only Johns' reputation but his confidence.

"It was a tough year and I wanted to get back with a bang," Johns said.

"I truly believe I'm one of the best fighters in the world and I needed to prove that tonight.

Johns looked slick and powerful against Kakhorov, dominating for three rounds before eventually getting the finish. It was a polished performance and now Johns is ready to take up the mantle to convince Bellator to do their first show in Wales.

"I plead to Scott Coker, let's have a Bellator Wales, let's do it."

Ciaran Clarke - a star in the making

Bellator bumped Ciaran Clarke up onto the main card after losing Peter Queally... and they will be glad they did.

Clarke - who grew up just 45 minutes outside of Dublin - was given a hero's welcome and was serenaded throughout. The Irishman is only 26 and picked up just the fifth win of his short career.

The fight ended prematurely, but Bellator chiefs will have been delighted with the reception and atmosphere the young star generated.

There will be a void to fill once the likes of Queally, Brian Moore and Sinead Kavanagh call time on their careers and Clarke could be the one to step up - alongside James Gallagher, of course.