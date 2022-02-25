Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

The report below contains details of what happened at Bellator 271. You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here.

Gegard Mousasi needed just one minute and 25 seconds to finish Austin Vanderford and retain his middleweight title at Bellator 275 in Dublin on Friday night.

The Netherlands icon and two-time Bellator middleweight champion rocked Vanderford in a clinch early on before dropping his opponent with an elbow seconds later.

Vanderford curled up in a ball and the referee stepped in to save the previously undefeated American as Mousasi rained down hammer fists.

Mousasi has shown quiet confidence all week and the 36-year-old declared himself the world's best middleweight with an impressive win.

"I was just taking my time. I'm the best middleweight - I never said that [before] because I didn't believe it, but I believe it," he said.

"I'm good, I'm confident - I'm telling you I'm the best. I've never been so confident in my life."

Mousasi was fighting in his 58th pro MMA fight but showed no signs of aging as he made short work of the 31-year-old Vanderford.

Vanderford had to wait in the cage as Mousasi whipped the crowd into a frenzy with his entrance, as he played 'Sweet Caroline'.

Mousasi has cut a relaxed figure all week and easily stepped away from an early Vanderford onslaught as the American tried to connect with a big shot early on.

Vanderford's aggression was turned against him as Mousasi rocked him and moved in for the finish.

With his opponent on the canvas, Mousasi rained down elbows and hammer fists, forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest.