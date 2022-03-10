Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mads Burnell has the chance to fire himself into title contention this weekend

European rivals Mads Burnell and Adam Borics fight at Bellator 276 with a featherweight title shot within touching distance for the winner.

Champion AJ McKee fights Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire in their highly anticipated rematch on 15 April and Denmark's Burnell and Hungary's Borics are vying to be the next contender.

The men are tied as the number two contender in the division. In the co-main event, former champion Phil Davis takes on Lithuania's Julius Anglickas in a light-heavyweight fight.

Both fighters are in the process of a rebuild after losses to Russian champion Vadim Nemkov last year. Davis, 37, will feel he has the momentum after picking up the 23rd win of his career against former UFC contender Yoel Romero in September.

Also on the card in St Louis, Missouri, is an all-American middleweight fight between the experienced 36-year-old John Salter and undefeated fighter Johnny Eblen.

Eblen is on a 10-fight winning streak while Salter is competing for the first time since losing to middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi via knockout last August. Prospect Jay-Jay Wilson opens the main card as he looks to defend his 8-0 unbeaten record against Russian Gadzhi Rabadanov.

What's on?

Preliminary card, from 23:00 GMT, 12 March Alex Polizzi (US) v Jose Augusto (Brazil) - light heavyweight Derek Anderson (US) v Goiti Yamauchi (Brazil) - welterweight Romero Cotton (US) v Freddy Sandoval (US) - middleweight Diana Avsaragova (US) v Ashley Deen (US) - flyweight Cody Law (US) v James Adcock (US) - featherweight Roman Faraldo (US) v Kelvin Rayford (US) - welterweight Jordan Howard (US) v Trevor Ward (US) - bantamweight Josh Augustine (US) v Josh Weston (US) - welterweight

Main card, from 02:00 GMT 13 March Adam Borics (Hungary) v Mads Burnell (Denmark) - featherweight Phil Davis (US) v Julius Anglickas (Lithuania) - light heavyweight John Salter (US) v Johnny Eblen (US) - middleweight Jay-Jay Wilson (US) v Gadzhi Rabadanov (Russia) - lightweight

BBC Coverage

Saturday, 12 March

Starts at 23:00 (main card begins 02:00) - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

