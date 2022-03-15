Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Hungarian fighter Adam Borics is officially Bellator's number two featherweight contender after beating Mads Burnell in their thrilling fight last Saturday.

Borics, 28, dug deep to beat Denmark's Burnell in a five-round striking battle and has been rewarded with second spot in the featherweight rankings.

American middleweight Johnny Eblen is also on the verge of his own title shot after claiming the top contender spot following his unanimous decision win over John Salter.

Both Eblen and Borics must wait for their title chance with middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi having just successfully defended the belt in Dublin, and featherweight champion AJ McKee scheduled to fight on 15 April.

Cody Law fired himself into the top ten of the featherweight rankings with his epic first-round knockout of James Adcock. The American prospect retained his perfect record with his sixth win in a row.

Borics expects to face the winner of McKee's rematch with Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire next month. Unbeaten American McKee puts his featherweight title on the line against the former champion and aims to stay top of the men's pound-for-pound list with another victory.

