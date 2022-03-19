Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Tom Aspinall finished Alexander Volkov in one

Britain's Tom Aspinall needed just one round to submit Russian Alexander Volkov at UFC London.

The heavyweight was thrust into the spotlight this week as the headline attraction for the first time and came up with the biggest win of his career.

Aspinall, 28, is now targeting a showdown with number-three-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.

"I've been telling you all week, I'm born for this. I'm ready," Aspinall said.

"We drink beer in the UK, not just Australia. Next time you're in the UK, Mr Tai Tuivasa, let's do it bro."

Aspinall has been tipped as a future UFC champion and showed no signs of nervousness in his first UFC main event slot.

The Manchester native was up against a seasoned contender in Russian Volkov, but was clinical in his approach and was happy to compete on the ground.

Volkov was in trouble with Aspinall on top and escaped a kimura attempt early on and got back to his feet. But Aspinall managed to take Volkov down again and this time made no mistake as he secured a straight armlock.

Allen stops Hooker in punch-perfect performance

Arnold Allen was unstoppable in the co-main event

Arnold Allen stopped Dan Hooker in the first round to claim the biggest win of his UFC career in the co-main event.

Hooker was hurt during wild opening exchanges as Allen landed heavy hooks to the New Zealander's head.

The TKO victory extends Allen's UFC winning streak to nine fights in what could be a big year for the 28-year-old Ipswich fighter.

"I know how hard I hit. I knock people out. I've got fast feet and I threw," Allen said.

Allen was ranked number seven before his fight against Hooker and is eager to step up again and take on number five contender Calvin Kattar.

"Calvin Kattar. Why not?" he said when asked which opponent he would like next.