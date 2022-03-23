Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Welsh bantamweight Jack Shore reflects on UFC London

Welsh bantamweight Jack Shore is targeting a June return to the octagon after an impressive win over Timur Valiev.

The 27-year-old won by unanimous decision at UFC London on Saturday.

The win sees the Abertillery fighter improve to 5-0 in the UFC and 16-0 in his professional career.

Shore rocked Valiev with multiple strikes in the second and third round of their fight but the Dagestan fighter would not stay down.

"90% of people wouldn't get back up but he has that tough Russian grit," Shore said.

"I could feel him go a bit limp but I wasn't surprised, it happened to him last fight, he got dropped and came back to win.

"I wasn't surprised, I was just wishing he'd go away to be honest!"

The Welshman is hopeful his performance will earn him a bout against a ranked opponent next time out.

"Ricky Simon would be a great fight," Shore added.

"I don't want to be seen calling out guys on losses, and Ricky is on a great tear himself so I think me and him would be a barn-burner.

"Even an [Raphael] Assuncao or a [Marlon] Moraes, would be good, someone to get me in the rankings."

But it wasn't to be for fellow Welsh fighter Cory McKenna in London, with the Cwmbran strawweight beaten by Elise Reed by split-decision.

Shore says McKenna was in good spirits despite her loss.

"I spoke to Cory in the hotel after, she was gutted but had come to terms with it," Shore said.

"I said to her 'you're young, the second or third youngest in the UFC, one loss won't hurt you at this stage of your career.'

"She's got a good mindset, team and plenty of potential.

"She'll re-address the mistakes and go again."