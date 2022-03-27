Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

A rear naked choke from Alexa Grasso forced Joanne Wood to tap out

Joanne Wood suffered a blow to her UFC flyweight title hopes after falling to a first-round defeat by fellow contender Alexa Grasso.

In the co-main event in Columbus, the Scot was defeated within four minutes after a rear naked choke from her Mexican opponent forced submission.

It is the eighth mixed martial arts loss in the career of the 35-year-old, who has won 15 of her 23 bouts.

But it is now three successive UFC defeats for the Irvine-born fighter.