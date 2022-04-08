Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 277: AJ McKee v Patricio Pitbull 2 Venue: SAP Center, California, USA Date: Friday, 15 April Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer from 23:00 GMT; reaction on the BBC Sport website & app.

AJ McKee is targeting a shot at Bellator's 155lbs title as he aims to become a two-weight world champion.

McKee, 27, defends his featherweight title in a rematch against Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire next week at Bellator 277 but has already set his sights on adding to his belt collection.

"I want to be champ-champ," McKee told BBC Sport.

"Being a world champion and securing $1m was a big goal. It's time to keep climbing. I want super-fights now."

Another 'Pitbull' sits atop the lightweight division after Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire knocked out Peter Queally to claim the vacant title in November.

Patricio, the man McKee faces for the second time in San Jose, vacated the title so his older brother could get his shot at becoming a Bellator champion.

McKee submitted Patricio in one round in their first fight last year, winning the featherweight tournament and the $1m prize.

As Bellator's youngest world champion McKee is unbeaten in 18 pro fights, with 13 finishes, and thinks a move up in weight would suit him.

"I feel I'll walk through the 155lbs division," he said.

"My take on that, to be a champion you have to beat a champion. Patricky Pitbull hasn't beat a champion. So how is he champion? His brother [Patricio] is still the champion.

"My rematch with Patricio is still for the 155lbs title, in my eyes. That being said, why would Patricky want to see me at 155lbs? I would be faster, stronger and bigger."

He added: "I'm ready to go in there, put the icing on the cake one last time and show Patricio this is my world and he's just living in it."