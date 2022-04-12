Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Henry Cejudo retired in 2020 after beating fellow bantamweight Dominick Cruz

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he has re-entered the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) testing pool, confirming his intention to return to mixed martial arts.

The American, 35, has held titles at both bantamweight and flyweight.

He has not fought for two years but announced his plans to come out of retirement on Twitter external-link .

UFC regulations state athletes must be subjected to six months of drug testing before they can compete again.

Cejudo called out featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski following the Australian's title defence against the 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on Saturday.

Should that fight come to fruition, Cejudo would get the opportunity to become the first three-weight champion in UFC history.

Cejudo is also a former Olympic gold medallist having won freestyle wrestling gold at Beijing 2008.