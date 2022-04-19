Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire is Bellator's new pound-for-pound best male fighter after regaining his featherweight title against AJ McKee on Saturday.

Pitbull, 34, became a three-time featherweight champion by gaining revenge over the previously undefeated McKee at Bellator 277 and moved ahead of his rival to top the men's pound-for-pound rankings.

UK fighter Linton Vassell climbed one spot in the heavyweight rankings to number three, behind top contenders Cheick Kongo and Valentin Moldavsky.

Vassell's comeback win over Timothy Johnson was one of the standout moments of Bellator 277, his fourth victory in a row at heavyweight.

The 38-year-old's form has fired him into title contention and Vassell is hopeful that he will fight the winner of the upcoming title fight between champion Ryan Bader and challenger Kongo.

You can see the full list of Bellator rankings here external-link .