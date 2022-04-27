Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Harrison is a two-time PFL lightweight champion

The Professional Fighters League expects to set up a cross-promotional 'superfight' between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg in 2023, says its chairman Donn Davis.

PFL lightweight champion Harrison recently re-signed with the organisation, which ended speculation of her joining Bellator to fight Cyborg.

The PFL is entering the pay-per-view market next year and wants a cross-brand bout between Harrison and Cyborg to spearhead its first fight card.

"The first fight will be Kayla v Cyborg as soon as Cyborg and Bellator agrees," Davis told BBC Sport.

"Fans want to see that fight, we're in and Kayla is in."

"It doesn't matter if it's at 145lb, 155 or catchweight, if it's title or no title, if it's on both PPV platforms or independent - let's put on the fight. The pie is big enough."

Bellator president Scott Coker has said previously he is open to the idea of a cross-promotional fight with the PFL, paving the way for a potential deal to be struck.

"The answer is yes [to cross-promotional fights], but the problem with those is the timing of it all and the rights," he said in March.

'I think Harrison is the best today'

Harrison is a double Olympic gold medallist in judo, winning at London 2012 and Rio 2016

Cyborg, 36, defended her Bellator featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in Hawaii on Saturday.

The win helped the Brazilian retain her spot at the top of the women's pound-for-pound rankings, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest MMA athletes of all time.

She is the only fighter in history to win world titles in four separate promotions over a glittering 17-year career.

American Harrison, meanwhile, has won all 12 of her professional MMA fights since her debut in 2018 and is a two-time champion in the PFL - accomplishments which have helped her become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Davis believes Harrison is unparalleled in women's MMA.

"In any sport you have to fight the best in terms of the fans and the industry experts and I think she's the best today," said Davis.

"She's so good and on the rise, while others are as good as they can be. The question is how good can she be? Can she be the best to have ever done it?

'Jones, McGregor and Ngannou now have a choice'

The PFL differs to other popular MMA promotions in that it runs a season model.

Similar to other big sporting brands in the US such as the NFL and NBA, the season involves each fighter competing against one another in separate divisions per weight class in a league table format, followed by play-offs, semi-finals and finals.

The promotion plans to keep this model in 2023, but run four separate PPV events headlined by 'superfights' such as Harrison v Cyborg alongside it.

"Kayla will launch the superfights for us next year, but we're now open for business and have a year to sign other top pay-per-view fighters," said Davis.

"So if you're Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou and you're a PPV fighter, you've never had a choice [outside of the UFC or Bellator] prior to today."

"Now there's an option that gives you more control and money."

Loughnane's 2022 season gets under way

Britain's Brendan Loughnane starts his 2022 season on Thursday when he takes on Japan's Ryoji Kudo in the co-main event at PFL 2 in Arlington, Texas.

Loughnane, 32, will be looking to better his finish last year when he was beaten by Movlid Khaybulaev in the semi-finals.

The PFL recently signed a deal with Channel 4, meaning fans in the UK will be able to watch the fight.

"Brendan Loughlane is a great fighter and will be leading the way with 95% of fans in the UK being able to watch the sport this year - it's going to be a great year," said Davis.