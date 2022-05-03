Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Tom Aspinall submitted Alexander Volkov with a first round armbar at UFC London in March

Britain's Tom Aspinall will face Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC London at the 02 Arena in July.

The event represents the second time Aspinall, 29, has topped a fight card in the capital this year, following his win over Alexander Volkov in March.

The heavyweight has won all five of his fights in the UFC and is regarded by many as a future title contender.

Blaydes, 31, has won 11 of his 15 UFC bouts with the American's last win coming over Chris Daukaus in March.

He is ranked fourth in the UFC heavyweight rankings, two places above Aspinall, with his wrestling-heavy background likely to prove the toughest test of the Briton's career so far.

A win for either fighter would put them in prime position to challenge for the heavyweight title.

The current champion is Francis Ngannou, but with the Cameroonian injured until December following knee surgery, it's been speculated an interim title fight could be set up in the meantime.