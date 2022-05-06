Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 274: If anybody is going to wilt, it's going to be Oliveira - Chandler

There is a sense of anticipation in Phoenix, Arizona.

UFC 274 takes place in the city known as the Valley of the Sun on Saturday (03:00 BST, Sunday) with a stacked fight card, headlined by Brazil's Charles Oliveira, who faces Arizona's own Justin Gaethje.

There was drama on Friday as Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for failing to make the weight, meaning only Gaethje can win the belt.

In the co-main, Rose Namajunas faces fellow American Carla Esparza for the strawweight title in a rematch eight years on from their first encounter, which Esparza won to become the UFC's first 115-pound champion.

And on the undercard, Michael Chandler takes on Tony Ferguson in a fight many fans believe will steal the show.

'The only thing I envisage is Oliveira falling asleep'

Gaethje is looking to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion for the first time

Justin Gaethje, 33, has a formidable reputation across MMA.

His nickname is the 'Human Highlight Reel' in reference to the number of spectacular knockouts on his resume, which features 20 stoppages in 23 fights.

Once branded a reckless fighter, Gaethje is now as merciless as they come. His savagery is complimented by his technical mastery and discipline.

However, the American has yet to become undisputed lightweight champion, falling short in his previous opportunity against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020.

Now, against Oliveira he gets the chance again, and has told BBC Sport how it would feel to win the title in front of his fans in Arizona.

"The only thing I envisage, and I've envisaged this four times - is him [Oliveira] falling asleep," said Gaethje.

"I want it [winning the title] to feel as pure as possible and it's going to feel amazing."

Although the attraction for fans in Arizona is the presence of Gaethje, Oliveria is one of the biggest names in the sport.

The 32-year-old won the belt a year ago against Chandler before successfully defending it in December by choking out Dustin Poirier.

He has 10 consecutive wins, with finishes in all but one, and 15 submissions throughout his UFC career - the most in the promotion's history.

Chandler has fought both fighters recently, and believes it will be Gaethje who gets his hand raised.

"If anybody is going to wilt, it's going to be Oliveira, although we have seen a tougher and more resilient Oliveira in the last couple of fights," Chandler told BBC Sport.

"I still think Gaethje has the edge in the striking, the power, the punches and bunches, the chin, the cardio plus the toughness.

"So, if I was a betting man, I'd put my money on Justin Gaethje but one thing we've learnt about Oliveira is you can't count him out."

Can Namajunas avenge Esparza defeat?

Esparza beat Namajunas on her UFC debut in 2014

It is eight years since Esparza submitted Namajunas to become the UFC's first strawweight champion.

Since that fight however, both fighter's careers have followed different trajectories.

Namajunas, 29, rebounded quickly and has established herself as one of the best 115-pound fighters in the world, becoming a two-time strawweight champion.

Esparza meanwhile, has had an up-and-down career since.

She lost her next fight to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2015 and subsequently struggled to put a run of victories together until 2019. The 34-year-old now enters the rematch with Namajunas on the back of a five-fight win streak.

"There are so many emotions, but I'm like, 'finally the fight's here'," said Esparza.

"I think stylistically we're both similar to what we were back in the day. But when we originally fought, she [Namajunas] was a lot greener to the sport.

"She's more comfortable on the big stage now and that will play a big factor - she was dangerous back then and she is now."

Will Chandler and Ferguson steal the show?

Chandler and Ferguson have shown a lot of respect to each other during fight week

Chandler v Ferguson has all the ingredients to be a classic but both fighters are in desperate need of a victory.

Chandler, 36, has proved to be an entertaining acquisition for the UFC since making his debut in January 2021 but has suffered defeat in two of his three fights.

Meanwhile, Ferguson - once considered one of the best lightweights on the planet - is coming off three lopsided defeats.

Many now believe Ferguson's best days are behind him but Chandler disagrees.

"He's probably going to be at his most dangerous," Chandler told BBC Sport.

"The thing that makes Tony so scary is that he's so unpredictable, there isn't a man alive that can help you prepare for him.

"That's why everyone is going to be on the edge of their seat and that's why we are going to steal the show."