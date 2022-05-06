Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Ryan Bader has held the Bellator heavyweight title since 2019

Ryan Bader ground out a unanimous decision win over Cheick Kongo to retain his heavyweight title at Bellator 280 in Paris.

The American controlled the fight from the start with his wrestling, for which home favourite Kongo had no answer - much to the frustration of the French fans.

Elsewhere, Yoel Romero returned to winning ways against Alex Polizzi and French fighters impressed on the undercard.

Here are five things we learned from the event.

Bader was efficient, if not exciting

Large portions of the fight played out against the cage

Bader's performance against Kongo was extremely effective, but it wasn't a fight which wowed the fans in Paris.

The 38-year-old nullified Kongo's threat throughout by controlling him against the cage but it was a tactic which starved the fight of drama.

The French fans made their feelings known with whistles and jeers, while every takedown attempt by Bader was greeted with groans.

Bader defended his performance in the post-fight interview.

"I didn't love that fight but I did what I had to do," he said.

"I've had highlight reel knockouts and fun fights before but sometimes you've got to go in there, go to your bread and butter and drown a guy.

"We're fighting for world titles here, I've got to go in there and get the win and still have the belt."

Kongo's future is unclear

Kongo joined Bellator in 2013 after seven years in the UFC

At the age of 46, Kongo may not have many more fights left.

It's also likely that he has competed in his final world title fight.

A veteran of 46 bouts with 31 wins over a 21-year professional career, Kongo will go down as France's most enduring MMA athlete.

He may retire having never won a Bellator world title, but his exploits inside the cage have opened a door which was previously closed to many French fighters.

He long fought for the sport to be legalised in France, and to headline the country's biggest MMA event in its history would have been a special moment.

When he does decide to hang up the gloves, he can be proud of what he has achieved in his career.

Vassell could be the next heavyweight in line

Following Bader's victory over Kongo, the American called for a rematch with Britain's Linton Vassell.

The pair met at light-heavyweight in 2017 when Bader secured a knockout win in the second round.

Vassell, 38, is currently on a four-fight win streak with his last victory coming over Timothy Johnson last month.

There has only been one British champion in Bellator history, when Liam McGeary won the light-heavyweight title in 2015.

Michael 'Venom' Page has the opportunity to become the second when he faces Logan Storley at Bellator London next week, but could you imagine if Vassell claims heavyweight gold at a later date too?

These are exciting times for British MMA.

Romero remains box office

Romero gestured throughout the fight, much to the delight of the fans

There isn't a fighter quite like Romero.

The 45-year-old Cuban displayed all the attributes he is known for as his explosive power and elite wrestling helped secure victory against Polizzi.

The fans in Paris were on their feet throughout the fight as Romero snuffed multiple takedown attempts, landed a number of heavy left hands and taunted Polizzi.

At one point Romero knocked Polizzi down and beckoned for him to get straight back up before acknowledging the cheering crowd.

He is an entertainer as much as he is a phenomenal athlete.

French MMA is on the up

With MMA being legalised in France in 2020, it was inevitable the level of athletes would improve, and Bellator Paris gave key insight into their progress.

Despite Kong's defeat, there were impressive wins for Davy Gallon, Gregory Babene, Yves Landu and more.

In fact there was a total of seven victories for the French fighters on the night.

With Ciryl Gane impressing in the UFC, and speculation that the 32-year-old will headline the promotion's first event in France later this year, the future of the sport in the country is looking bright.