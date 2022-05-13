Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

American Logan Storley claimed the interim welterweight belt at Bellator 281 with a near-perfect performance against Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page in London.

Page, the home favourite, was dominated by Storley over five rounds as the new champion executed a measured gameplan.

Storley was a worthy winner via split decision despite one judge giving it to Page, 48-47.

"The fans are mad at me, I appreciate it," Storley said.

"Boo me all. That guy's talented. No-one stands with him. Don't boo me for winning."

