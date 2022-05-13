Bellator London: Logan Storley dominates Michael 'Venom' Page to claim interim welterweight title in London
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
American Logan Storley claimed the interim welterweight belt at Bellator 281 with a near-perfect performance against Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page in London.
Page, the home favourite, was dominated by Storley over five rounds as the new champion executed a measured gameplan.
Storley was a worthy winner via split decision despite one judge giving it to Page, 48-47.
"The fans are mad at me, I appreciate it," Storley said.
"Boo me all. That guy's talented. No-one stands with him. Don't boo me for winning."
