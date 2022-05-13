This report contains details of what happened at Bellator 281. You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK users only) here.

Michael 'Venom' Page fell short in his bid to become interim world champion as Logan Storley upset the odds in London.

Bellator 281 was packed with incident and stoppages, with Paul Daley getting his fairytale goodbye and Fabian Edwards securing a stunning win over Lyoto Machida.

Here are five things we learned from a thrilling event.

UK's wait for another world champion goes on

Many had hoped 'MVP' would end Britain's wait for another MMA world title. UFC legend Michael Bisping was the last fighter to do it in 2016, with Bellator's light heavyweight Liam McGeary the first Briton to achieve the feat in 2015.

Although downgraded to an interim belt, a win for Page would have marked a historic moment for MMA in the UK. At 35, it is unclear if Page will get another crack at a world title in Bellator. Things change quickly in MMA but with reigning champion Yaroslav Amosov fighting in Ukraine and Storley now the interim champion, it will be a long wait for any welterweight hoping to challenge for the belt.

Despite a dull fight, Page's star is unlikely to dim. We learned precious new about Page as we have always known he is a showman, an entertainer, a dangerous striker, but limited on the ground. He was not troubled by Storley, but was not able to bring the fight back into his favour either.

With such a packed division, there are plenty of exciting fights for MVP, none greater than the trilogy with Douglas Lima. A big victory in that match-up would surely fire him back into title contention.

'Boring' can win you titles

Storley will care little about criticism of his game plan. It was a fight that lacked any kind of real action, with Storley determined to wrestle Page to the ground at every opportunity and keep him there.

It was Page who had any interest in search for a finish, Storley made no such effort despite dominating his opponent on the ground. One of the judges clearly felt that the level of damage inflicted on Page was minimal, while the other two decided Storley's dominance through his wrestling made him a clear winner.

There is plenty of debate between fans, fighters and media alike about how a fight should be scored. Should Storley be rewarded for merely outmuscling Page? Should Page be rewarded for doing the most damage and landing more strikes? Many pointed out the scoring criteria favours damage over control - but two of the judges felt differently.

Most fans will say they just want to see meaningful action. Others will say MVP had no answer for Storley and should not have won the fight based on a few flashes of danger. The debate rages on.

Daley retires with coveted fairytale ending

Daley called time on his career with a vintage performance. In 64 fights we have seen some astonishing moments from 'Semtex' and none were better than the walk-out knockout against Wendell Giacomo.

It is a rare gift to be able to produce a knockout from nowhere, it is even rarer that a fighter gets a fairytale farewell in such an unforgiving sport, and Daley managed to do just that in London.

There was an air of inevitability to the fight. It was inevitable that Giacomo would look to take Daley to the ground, but it also seemed inevitable that the Briton would land, eventually.

There have been plenty of fights where Daley has not found the finish, but the 39-year-old has always fought one way - knockout or bust. With his family at cageside, it was the perfect ending to a 19-year career that is severely underappreciated.

His peers Dan Hardy and Michael Bisping made it big in the UFC and perhaps Daley will be remembered as the fighter who was banned from the octagon, but he should be better remembered as a true survivor of a sport that moved at breakneck speed, and a hell of an entertainer.

Edwards back on track

It had been three years since Edwards had last won a fight. His Bellator career may have been hanging by a thread when he stepped in the cage with icon Lyoto Machida. His confidence should have been shot after two straight defeats and back-to-back fight cancellations.

However, Edwards oozed confidence throughout the week. He cut a relaxed figure fulfilling media duties, and was equally composed in the cage up against the vastly experienced Machida. With his brother, UFC fighter Leon Edwards, in his corner, Fabian produced a moment of magic to resurrect his career in fine style.

At 43, Machida is not the fighter he once was, and a fourth defeat in a row could spell the end of the Brazilian's run in Bellator. Nonetheless, it was a huge win for Edwards, who still believes he is destined for greatness.

His confidence may irk some onlookers, but it is a testament to Edwards that his self-belief has never waned despite three disappointing years.

"I thought, I am a legend myself. A Birmingham legend," he said after the fight.

Enkamp produces submission of the year candidate

Oliver Enkamp was the star of the prelims with a rarely seen submission. The Swede was losing his fight against American Mark Lemminger, seriously hurt in the second and only just making it to the final round.

And then came a wild moment when Lemminger pounced on a telegraphed spinning back kick from Enkamp.

The Swede was dumped on the mat and appeared to be in trouble before locking in a triangle choke. It all happened in a matter of seconds as Enkamp was able to get his right leg over the neck of Lemminger.

The broadcast identified the submission as a "buggy choke" - which would have been the first in Bellator history - while on social media, fans insisted it was an inverted triangle. Whatever it was, something special will have to happen for it to be topped this year.