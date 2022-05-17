Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Cris Cyborg was ringside for Katie Taylor's fight in New York

Bellator champion Cris Cyborg is targeting a boxing bout after being ringside for Katie Taylor's win against Amanda Serrano in New York.

Cyborg, 36, is fresh from a fourth defence of her Bellator featherweight title and is keen on a new challenge.

Widely considered one of the MMA's greatest female fighters of all time, she has never boxed as a professional.

"Before I finish my career, for sure it's one of my dreams to box," the Brazilian told BBC Sport.

"In the beginning of my career before MMA, I was doing boxing and then I did MMA. I did wrestling, Muay Thai, Jit-jitsu but never had the opportunity to do boxing."

Cyborg has 26 wins, two losses and one no contest in her MMA career. She swapped the UFC for Bellator in 2020 and is unbeaten in the promotion in five fights.

Bellator president Scott Coker is aware of Cyborg's desire to box and is happy to accommodate the temporary switch.

"Yeah, she told me she wants to spend the next three, four months training to get ready for a fight," Coker said.

"We'll see what happens after that. In her contract she does have the right to box and she hasn't done it yet. So I think she wants to go and really try it. We're supportive, of course."

Who could Cyborg box?

Taylor is an option for Cyborg

MMA fighters eager to box is an increasing trend in combat sports, despite the vast differences between the two disciplines.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is chasing a fight with boxing superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, while UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou appeared in the ring at Wembley Stadium with Tyson Fury to tease a fight between them after his win against Dillian Whyte in April.

Bellator's own Michael 'Venom' Page has a 2-0 record in pro boxing.

Cyborg was ringside to watch Taylor v Serrano and the Irish fighter's promoter Eddie Hearn has already mentioned the Brazilian as a potential opponent for Taylor.

"We keep talking about it - do you look at a crossover fight to a MMA fighter. Maybe in the past, Cyborg was there. I spoke to her, and she wants the Taylor fight," Hearn told the MMA Hour. external-link

Taylor weighed in at 135lbs for her last lightweight bout while Cyborg has fought at 145lbs for much of her recent career.