Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Logan Storley has entered the Bellator pound-for-pound top 10 for the first time following his win over Michael 'Venom' Page in London on Friday.

The American, 29, outwrestled home favourite Page over five rounds to win via split decision and claim the interim welterweight title.

The defeat sees Page, 35, drop out of the top 10.

Elsewhere, Fabian Edwards is up to joint-third in the middleweight rankings.

The Briton looked impressive in knocking out MMA veteran Lyoto Machida in the first round of their co-main event.

You can see the full list of Bellator rankings here external-link .