Brett Johns' bout against James Gallagher will take place on Friday, 23 September

Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns faces Northern Ireland's James Gallagher at Bellator Dublin in September.

Swansea's Johns, 30, earned his first win in the promotion against Khurshed Kakhorov at Bellator 275 in February to move to 18-3.

His 25-year-old opponent Gallagher goes into the fight following a submission defeat to Patrick Mix in November 2021 and will be looking to bounce back.

The bout will be Johns' third since leaving the UFC in October 2020.