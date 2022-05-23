Loughnane has built a huge following in a storied career

In August 2021, Brendan Loughnane was riding high on a seven-fight win streak, with his last loss a controversial one to ex-UFC fighter Pat Healy four years previously.

Competing in the Professional Fighters League's (PFL) featherweight tournament in the United States, the Briton found himself within touching distance of the life-changing $1m (£800,000) prize.

Loughnane stood adjacent to his toughest adversary yet - the undefeated Dagestani Movlid Khaybulaev - and the odds were stacked against him.

While one man stood between the Manchester fighter and the PFL final, mentally, there were many hurdles to jump over.

"I wasn't feeling the best to be honest," recalled Loughnane, who has four defeats and 22 wins in his 12-year professional career. "With the pandemic, I hadn't been home in over a year.

"I broke my hand in the Tyler [Diamond] fight in June and had to have surgery on it immediately. I had a quick turnaround time for the Khaybulaev fight just two months later."

Khaybulaev would defeat Loughnane by a split-decision verdict, progressing to the final and eventually becoming the champion with victory over Chris Wade.

For Loughnane, it was a devastating experience after spending years rebuilding his reputation since being cut from the UFC following an impressive stint on their Ultimate Fighter TV series.

You would think losing that chance would sting Loughnane. However, after the trials and tribulations entering the contest, he was happy to get out unscathed.

"I had two plates put in my hand after [Tyler] Diamond," said Loughnane, 32. "The turnaround time for a broken hand is three months to even hit a bag let alone a fight and I was back in the cage fighting within six weeks. It is unheard of.

"It wasn't the Brendan that the fans came to see. Was I happy with the performance? No. But I rolled the dice and faced the music when I could've let somebody else take my spot."

'To get compared to Bisping is an honour'

Michael Bisping was a 'nearly man' until he claimed the UFC title

Outside of their mutual geographical location, Loughnane's own journey also bears some resemblance to that of fellow Manchester scrapper Michael Bisping.

Known as 'The Count', he was the epitome of the 'nearly man'. In 2016, after 11 years in the UFC, Bisping finally made good on his goals when he became middleweight champion by beating Luke Rockhold.

Loughnane is hoping he too can overcome the setbacks to succeed.

"I mean, even to get compared to Michael Bisping is an honour after what he's done," he added.

"I do think about that sometimes, though. I think, 'bloody hell, is this going to be a career where it's like that?' But then I also have to stop and think how far I've actually come.

"I was the first person from Manchester to ever fight in the UFC, I started my own promotion and my own gym, I've fought all the top guys all over the world, in Madison Square Garden, Mandalay Bay, I've even headlined my hometown arena... the list goes on.

"So I am very proud of what I have achieved in this career, but now we just need the PFL title and the $1m for it to be the icing on the cake. That's what I'm gunning for and I'm bringing it back."

'I have moved on from UFC'

Loughnane is competing in the PFL's 2022 featherweight tournament

Loughnane returned to action four weeks ago against Ryoji Kudo (10-3) in an unorthodox test that took him by surprise.

An accidental headbutt ended the contest in round three. Ahead on all three judges' scorecards with minutes remaining, the Englishman earned the technical decision and 22nd victory of his professional career.

"A terrible performance," Loughnane admitted. "I was flat-footed, had issues going in and it was just not me in there. I didn't feel right. I'm not going to sit here and make excuses, Ryoji Kudo was better than I thought."

It's no secret the UK's MMA scene is booming, with the UFC due to return to these shores to hold a second show in the same calendar year for the first time ever.

Despite the commotion caused by being denied entry into the UFC on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019, Loughnane feels his career has moved past that chapter - and he is at home in the PFL.

"In my last fight, I made just as much money as the guys in the UFC, if not more," he added. "I get asked that UFC question all the time, but I have moved on. I am more than happy where I am, I love the promotion I fight for.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint, so I am pacing myself much better than before. I've always been known for wild fights and putting it all on the line, but you will see a much smarter Brendan Loughnane throughout the tournament this time."