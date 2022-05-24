Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Kayla Harrison (left) is in contention to fight in London

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) will stage its first two events in the UK in August.

Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena will host the opening fight night on 13 August before the PFL travels to London to the Copperbox Arena on 20 August.

The US-based MMA promotion has never held an event in Britain.

American Kayla Harrison, former Bellator champion Rory MacDonald and Manchester's Brendan Loughnane could be the headline acts.

Loughnane, MacDonald and Harrison must make it through the next round of their respective tournaments in June to feature on the UK cards.

Cardiff will host the semi-finals of the featherweight and heavyweight tournament, while London will stage the welterweight and women's lightweight semi-finals.

Featherweight Loughnane would then compete in Cardiff, while MacDonald and Harrison - a two-time Olympic gold medallist in judo - will fight in London if they win their next contests.

The unbeaten Harrison, 31, has won the PFL's lightweight tournament - and $1m (£800,000) prize - for two years in a row and remains in contention to win it again after beating Marina Mokhnatkina on points in May.

Loughnane will look to go one step further this season after reaching the semi-finals of last year's featherweight tournament.