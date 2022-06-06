Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore, who is trained by his father Richard Shore, took up kickboxing as a six-year old

Unbeaten Welsh bantamweight Jack Shore will return to the octagon on July 16 when he faces off against Ricky Simon.

Simon is ahead of the Abertillery fighter in the UFC's bantamweight rankings and will pose his biggest challenge to date.

Shore beat Russian Timur Valiev by unanimous decision at UFC London in March, which saw him enter the rankings for the first time.

The 27-year-old is 5-0 in the UFC and 16-0 in his pro career.

His opponent is coming off a four-fight win streak and boasts an impressive 19-3 career record.

Shore has got his wish in fighting Simon, having said in March a bout between the pair would be a "barn-burner" and added that the American was "on a great tear".

The event marks the first visit of the UFC to the USB Arena in Elmont, Long Island, New York.

The card will be headlined by high-ranking featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

The man who prevails will face the winner of champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, who fight for the featherweight title at UFC 276 on July 2.