Brennan Ward retired from MMA in 2018 but returned to action this year

Bellator 282: Gegard Mousasi v Johnny Eblen Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut Date: Friday, 24 June Coverage: Watch live coverage BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST and reaction on BBC Sport website

Family is everything to Bellator fighter Brennan Ward.

Consumed and crippled by drug addiction, Ward's world fell apart when he was sentenced to 120 days in prison for resisting arrest while intoxicated in 2016.

Ward, who made his MMA pro debut in 2008, spent his daughter's first Christmas behind bars in 2019 - a year after announcing his retirement - and he was in rehab for her first birthday.

The time inside Corrigan Correctional Center, a high-security prison in his home state of Connecticut, proved to be the wake-up call Ward needed and he returned to family life with greater clarity of what really mattered most.

"I do it all for my family. That's all you've got at the end of the day. The only people who really care and want you to do well are your family members," Ward told BBC Sport.

"Family is so important to me. That's why I get up at 4am every morning for work, to give my daughter a nice house and a nice yard. She's the reason why I do all of this."

Ward's addiction started in high school when he would take pills and culminated in heavy use of alcohol, cocaine and heroin, while trying to maintain a career as a professional fighter.

His adversaries in the cage soon paled into insignificance though, as demons in the real world sunk their hooks deeper and deeper.

The more success he achieved, the further he slipped into drug abuse. He was 25 when he lost a Bellator middleweight title bout against Alexander Shlemenko in 2014. His training regime became non-existent.

"Once you go down that rabbit hole and once you know that life, it's tough to get out," Ward says.

Ward often fought under the influence of drugs and rejected offers of help from family who could see his lifestyle becoming more erratic and unpredictable.

'It's like another full-time job'

Ward, now 33, battled drug addiction since he was a teenager

In 2018, Ward pulled out of a scheduled fight with Andre Fialho on just a month's notice. He then announced his retirement from competing. For the first time in his life, Ward was able to focus on getting clean, although he admits the battle to stay sober remains a daily grind.

"It's a constant struggle. I'm not perfect by any extent but I'm a lot better than I was and I'm a lot more stable. Life is a lot better than it was," he explains.

"I've had some slip-ups but that's part of it. I'm a work in progress and I always will be, it's never going to be easy. It sucks, it's an every day thing, it's like another full-time job on top of everything else I do."

Ward is keen to put his experience with addiction to good use and hopes to support others in finding their path to sobriety.

"There's a youth group that reached out and I did a talk for them," Ward reveals.

"I really make a conscious effort on Instagram to get back to people when they reach out to me and they want help."

'Nobody does what I do'

Ward won his comeback fight in February after a five-year absence

The American was given a second chance to return to the sport he loves in February 2022.

He made a triumphant comeback after almost five years of absence, beating Brandon Bell via a second round TKO.

That was a test run - a one-fight opportunity offered by Bellator - but now Ward's married to a multi-fight contract and trying to balance training with his day job: working cranes, welding and driving piles for the union.

The 33-year-old fights Kassius Kayne at Bellator 282 this Friday in Connecticut.

"I train as much as I can. I have a really physically demanding job, more so than I bet any other fighter in the UFC or Bellator. Nobody does what I do. I would love to have any of these fighters try to come and work my job. They wouldn't last," Ward says.

"My job alone keeps me in good shape and I train when I can train, two or three days a week."

Despite not being in the gym as often as most other fighters, Ward, who has never gone the distance in 15 bouts with Bellator, is confident he can add another stoppage victory to his CV when he faces 35-year-old American fighter Kayne.

"Unless I get caught with something against this guy [Kayne], I'm not going to lose," he says.

"This dude is not going to be better than me. Let's just be real, I'm a better fighter than this guy. I don't ever plan on going the distance. I don't have the type of style that goes the distance."

If you've been affected by issues raised in this video, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.